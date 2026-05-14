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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAly Goni Defends Alia Bhatt, Slams Trolls Over Cannes Video: 'She Reached Places Many Only Dream Of'

Aly Goni Defends Alia Bhatt, Slams Trolls Over Cannes Video: 'She Reached Places Many Only Dream Of'

Aly Goni has defended Alia Bhatt amid mounting criticism after a video of her seemingly being snubbed by international media went viral online.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 May 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alia Bhatt faced online trolling after a viral video at Cannes.
  • The video showed her waving to media who seemed to ignore her.
  • Aly Goni defended Bhatt, highlighting her global achievements and India's representation.
  • This was Bhatt's second appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Alia Bhatt attended the Cannes Film Festival this year and became the subject of online trolling after walking the red carpet on Day 2, all because of a viral video. The video showed Alia smiling, waving, and blowing kisses towards international media, who seemingly “ignored” her. According to the viral video, photographers appeared more focused on other celebrities instead of clicking her pictures. A flurry of reactions soon followed, with many calling the moment “embarrassing” for India. Some even questioned, “Who is she waving at?”

Aly Goni Defends Alia Bhatt

Amid the growing criticism, Aly Goni came forward in support of Alia Bhatt and urged people not to pull her down. He also noted that the actor has achieved a level of global recognition that many aspire to reach.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt Snubbed By International Media At Cannes; Internet Trolls Her: ‘Who Is She Waving At?’

“It’s sad when our own people try to pull down someone who has worked so hard to put India on the global stage. Alia Bhatt has reached places many only dream of, representing our country at Cannes with grace and pride,” Aly Goni wrote on his Instagram Story.

He further added, “Instead of mocking and trolling, we should celebrate and support those who make India shine internationally. We rise higher when we uplift our own, not when we try to demean them.”

Ali Gony wrote this on Instagram while reposting a Reel critical of her. “If embarrassment had a face.” It followed with a caption - “Cannes is a global movie stage and this is her second appearance, yet nobody knows her, no pap flashed a single camera at her. Who is she waving at? No one looks interested. Serious aura deficit!”

Cannes 2026

Cannes is one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals and is held every year in the city of Cannes on the French Riviera. The festival showcases international films, premieres major movies, and attracts actors, directors, producers, fashion brands, and media from around the world. Celebrities also walk the famous red carpet at the Palais des Festivals venue.

ALSO READ| Trisha Krishnan Offered Rs 12 Cr Project By Udhayanidhi Stalin: Report

Awards presented at Cannes include the highly prestigious Palme d'Or, given to the best film in competition.

This marks Alia Bhatt’s second appearance at Cannes following her widely discussed debut in 2025. Other Indian celebrities expected at the event include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, and Pooja Batra. The festival, which runs from May 12 to May 23, opened with the French period comedy The Electric Kiss by Pierre Salvadori.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Alia Bhatt trolled after her Cannes red carpet appearance?

Alia Bhatt was trolled after a viral video showed her smiling and waving at international media who appeared to be more focused on other celebrities.

Who defended Alia Bhatt amidst the trolling?

Aly Goni defended Alia Bhatt, urging people not to pull her down and highlighting her global recognition and representation of India.

What was Aly Goni's stance on the criticism against Alia Bhatt?

Aly Goni believes people should celebrate and support Indian celebrities who shine internationally, rather than mocking them.

Is this Alia Bhatt's first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival?

No, this marks Alia Bhatt's second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, following her debut in 2025.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
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Alia Bhatt Aly Goni Cannes ENtertainment News
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