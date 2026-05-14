Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alia Bhatt faced online trolling after a viral video at Cannes.

The video showed her waving to media who seemed to ignore her.

Aly Goni defended Bhatt, highlighting her global achievements and India's representation.

This was Bhatt's second appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Alia Bhatt attended the Cannes Film Festival this year and became the subject of online trolling after walking the red carpet on Day 2, all because of a viral video. The video showed Alia smiling, waving, and blowing kisses towards international media, who seemingly “ignored” her. According to the viral video, photographers appeared more focused on other celebrities instead of clicking her pictures. A flurry of reactions soon followed, with many calling the moment “embarrassing” for India. Some even questioned, “Who is she waving at?”

Aly Goni Defends Alia Bhatt

Amid the growing criticism, Aly Goni came forward in support of Alia Bhatt and urged people not to pull her down. He also noted that the actor has achieved a level of global recognition that many aspire to reach.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt Snubbed By International Media At Cannes; Internet Trolls Her: ‘Who Is She Waving At?’

“It’s sad when our own people try to pull down someone who has worked so hard to put India on the global stage. Alia Bhatt has reached places many only dream of, representing our country at Cannes with grace and pride,” Aly Goni wrote on his Instagram Story.

He further added, “Instead of mocking and trolling, we should celebrate and support those who make India shine internationally. We rise higher when we uplift our own, not when we try to demean them.”

Ali Gony wrote this on Instagram while reposting a Reel critical of her. “If embarrassment had a face.” It followed with a caption - “Cannes is a global movie stage and this is her second appearance, yet nobody knows her, no pap flashed a single camera at her. Who is she waving at? No one looks interested. Serious aura deficit!”

Cannes 2026

Cannes is one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals and is held every year in the city of Cannes on the French Riviera. The festival showcases international films, premieres major movies, and attracts actors, directors, producers, fashion brands, and media from around the world. Celebrities also walk the famous red carpet at the Palais des Festivals venue.

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Awards presented at Cannes include the highly prestigious Palme d'Or, given to the best film in competition.

This marks Alia Bhatt’s second appearance at Cannes following her widely discussed debut in 2025. Other Indian celebrities expected at the event include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, and Pooja Batra. The festival, which runs from May 12 to May 23, opened with the French period comedy The Electric Kiss by Pierre Salvadori.