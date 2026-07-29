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English NewsNewsCJP Accuses Centre Of 'Weaponising' Supreme Court Order Against Protesters

CJP Accuses Centre Of 'Weaponising' Supreme Court Order Against Protesters

CJP accused the Centre of weaponising the Supreme Court's interim order to target protesters despite its promise to withdraw FIRs.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
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  • CJP demands withdrawal of FIRs, warns of resumed agitation.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has  accused the Centre of attempting to "weaponise" the Supreme Court's interim order on FIRs linked to its protests, alleging that the government was using the ruling to renege on its promise to withdraw cases against demonstrators. The outfit warned that young people would not accept any attempt to target genuine protesters.

'Court Orders Cannot Be Weaponised'

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the Supreme Court "cannot be politicised for the government's gains" and that its orders "cannot be weaponised" to pursue political objectives.

He maintained that the Centre had given a "solemn guarantee" before the nation that all FIRs against protesters would be withdrawn after negotiations that ended the CJP's 36-day agitation. According to Das, those assurances must now be honoured.

Referring to concerns over criminals among the protesters, Das said the police were free to seek cancellation of bail in existing criminal cases where warranted. However, he argued that this could not be used as a justification to continue FIRs against genuine protesters.

"If criminals roamed, police must apply for cancellation of bail in their old cases," Das said, adding that the authorities should also explain how such individuals had been "roaming so freely in society". He alleged that allowing the government to retain FIRs would enable it to target peaceful protesters in the future.

Also Read: Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill Amid Opposition Walkout

Warning To Government

Das said the youth of the country would "not accept this at any cost" and asserted that the CJP would stand with every protester who had participated in the movement.

His remarks come after the party expressed concern that the Supreme Court's interim order allowing governments to proceed with existing FIRs and investigations could be cited by the Centre and BJP-ruled states to continue action against protesters, despite assurances that cases would be withdrawn.

The CJP has demanded that all FIRs be withdrawn and that the Centre place its commitments before the Supreme Court. The outfit has also warned that it will resume its nationwide agitation if the assurances made during negotiations are not implemented.

Also Read: CJP Protest: Delhi Police Issues Notices To Six X Accounts, Registers FIR

Before You Go

LOK SABHA DEBATE: Opposition Questions NTA Over Paper Leak Issue, Demands Major Exam Reforms

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhijeet Dipke Saurav Das CJP Protest Cockroach Janta Protest
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