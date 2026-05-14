'Ho Gaya Abhi?': Alia Bhatt Reacts After Being Mobbed At Cannes Film Festival - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alia Bhatt faced a crowd surge at Cannes Bharat Pavilion.

An overwhelming number of fans and photographers gathered.

Bhatt's brief remark,

She is preparing for upcoming films

One unexpected moment from the Cannes Film Festival has now stolen the spotlight, shifting attention away from the glamour of the red carpet. A widely circulated video shows Alia Bhatt surrounded by an overwhelming crowd of fans and photographers, all trying to capture a glimpse of the star at once.

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Crowd Rush At Bharat Pavilion Sparks Viral Moment

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt made an appearance at the Bharat Pavilion's inaugural event, joining a prominent Indian delegation celebrating the country's cinematic achievements. Dressed in an ivory silk saree-gown featuring a structured corset and plunging neckline, she once again delivered a striking red-carpet look.

However, the spotlight soon shifted. As visuals from the event flooded social media, one particular clip stood out. It captures the actor navigating a tightly packed crowd, where the atmosphere quickly turns chaotic.

Initially, the actor paused to engage, smiling, interacting, and posing for selfies. But as more people push in, the situation grows increasingly difficult to manage.

'Ho Gaya Abhi?'

Alia Bhatt with fans at The 79th Cannes Film Festival today 📸 pic.twitter.com/BOzdcTfM2w — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) May 13, 2026

As the commotion intensifies, Alia is seen attempting to move forward, only to be briefly held back by the surge of people around her. It’s at this point that she is heard saying, “Ho gaya abhi? (Is it done now)”, a remark that reflects a flash of irritation.

Around her, security personnel try to regain control, repeatedly urging those gathered to step back, saying, “Relax, relax.” The clip ends with Alia continuing to move through the crowd, but the moment has already caught widespread attention online.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Snubbed By International Media At Cannes; Internet Trolls Her: ‘Who Is She Waving At?’

What Lies Ahead For Alia Bhatt

Despite the viral moment, Alia’s professional journey continues at full pace. She is currently preparing for the release of Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. The film forms the seventh chapter in Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe and also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. It is set to arrive in cinemas on July 10.

In addition, she will feature in Love & War, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film, announced in January 2024, is now scheduled for release on January 21, 2027.