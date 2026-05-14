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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Ho Gaya Abhi?': Alia Bhatt Reacts After Being Mobbed At Cannes Film Festival - WATCH

'Ho Gaya Abhi?': Alia Bhatt Reacts After Being Mobbed At Cannes Film Festival - WATCH

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes appearance takes a dramatic turn as she gets mobbed by fans. A viral video captures her saying “Ho gaya abhi?” amid the chaos.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 May 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alia Bhatt faced a crowd surge at Cannes Bharat Pavilion.
  • An overwhelming number of fans and photographers gathered.
  • Bhatt's brief remark,
  • She is preparing for upcoming films

One unexpected moment from the Cannes Film Festival has now stolen the spotlight, shifting attention away from the glamour of the red carpet. A widely circulated video shows Alia Bhatt surrounded by an overwhelming crowd of fans and photographers, all trying to capture a glimpse of the star at once.

ALSO READ: Aly Goni Defends Alia Bhatt, Slams Trolls Over Cannes Video: 'She Reached Places Many Only Dream Of'

Crowd Rush At Bharat Pavilion Sparks Viral Moment

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt made an appearance at the Bharat Pavilion's inaugural event, joining a prominent Indian delegation celebrating the country's cinematic achievements. Dressed in an ivory silk saree-gown featuring a structured corset and plunging neckline, she once again delivered a striking red-carpet look.

However, the spotlight soon shifted. As visuals from the event flooded social media, one particular clip stood out. It captures the actor navigating a tightly packed crowd, where the atmosphere quickly turns chaotic.

Initially, the actor paused to engage, smiling, interacting, and posing for selfies. But as more people push in, the situation grows increasingly difficult to manage.

'Ho Gaya Abhi?'

As the commotion intensifies, Alia is seen attempting to move forward, only to be briefly held back by the surge of people around her. It’s at this point that she is heard saying, “Ho gaya abhi? (Is it done now)”, a remark that reflects a flash of irritation.

Around her, security personnel try to regain control, repeatedly urging those gathered to step back, saying, “Relax, relax.” The clip ends with Alia continuing to move through the crowd, but the moment has already caught widespread attention online.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Snubbed By International Media At Cannes; Internet Trolls Her: ‘Who Is She Waving At?’

What Lies Ahead For Alia Bhatt

Despite the viral moment, Alia’s professional journey continues at full pace. She is currently preparing for the release of Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. The film forms the seventh chapter in Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe and also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. It is set to arrive in cinemas on July 10.

In addition, she will feature in Love & War, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film, announced in January 2024, is now scheduled for release on January 21, 2027.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What unexpected moment from the Cannes Film Festival went viral?

A video of Alia Bhatt surrounded by an overwhelming crowd of fans and photographers at the Bharat Pavilion went viral. The situation became chaotic as people pushed in for photos.

What was Alia Bhatt doing at the Bharat Pavilion?

Alia Bhatt attended the inaugural event of the Bharat Pavilion at Cannes, which celebrated India's cinematic achievements. She was part of a prominent Indian delegation.

What did Alia Bhatt say during the crowd surge?

As the crowd became difficult to manage, Alia Bhatt was heard saying, 'Ho gaya abhi?' which translates to 'Is it done now?'. This indicated a moment of irritation.

What upcoming projects does Alia Bhatt have?

Alia Bhatt is preparing for the release of 'Alpha,' part of the YRF Spy Universe, and will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Viral Video Cannes Film Festival Bollywood
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