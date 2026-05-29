Retired IAS Officer Dhanendra Kumar Dies After AC Blast At Delhi Home

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fire at Hauz Khas residence caused ex-CCI chief Dhanendra Kumar's death.

Air conditioner unit explosion suspected as cause of the blaze.

Kumar served as CCI chairman, strengthening competition law framework.

He held key roles in central government and Haryana's development.

Former Competition Commission of India (CCI) chairman and retired IAS officer Dhanendra Kumar died after a fire broke out at his residence in Delhi’s Hauz Khas area late Thursday night, police said.

According to police, information regarding the fire at house number R-15 in Hauz Khas was received at around 11:18 PM, following which police and fire department teams rushed to the spot.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the blaze erupted after an explosion in the indoor unit of an air-conditioner. Dhanendra Kumar and his son were rushed to the hospital, where Kumar later succumbed during treatment.

At the time of the incident, five people, including family members and domestic staff, were present inside the house. Police and forensic teams are currently investigating the matter. Officials said no foul play or conspiracy angle has been suspected so far.

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Dhanendra Kumar's Long Administrative Career

Born in 1946, Dhanendra Kumar was a 1968-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who had a long and distinguished administrative career spanning both the Centre and the Haryana government.

During his tenure in the central government, he served as secretary in several key ministries, including the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and Ministry of Culture. He also served as chairman and managing director of the Rural Electrification Corporation.

Kumar represented India at the international level as Executive Director at the World Bank from November 2005 to January 2009, representing India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan.

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Key Role In Competition Law Reforms

From February 2009 to June 2011, he served as chairman of the Competition Commission of India, where he played a significant role in strengthening India’s competition law framework and promoting fair market practices.

He also chaired committees constituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for drafting the National Competition Policy and by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation to simplify approval processes for real estate projects.

Contribution To Haryana’s Industrial Development

In Haryana, Kumar served as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and as chairman and managing director of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). He was credited for his contribution to the development of industrial parks in the state and received the National Citizens Award for his work.

Over the course of his administrative career, he held several important positions, including Deputy Commissioner of Karnal and Jind districts, Labour Commissioner, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, and Director of Industries.

He also served as Resident Director at the Indian Investment Centre in London and held senior positions in the ministries of agriculture, textiles, and communications.

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Active In Public Policy After Retirement

After retirement, Kumar remained active in public policy and corporate affairs. He was the founding chairman of Competition Advisory Services India LLP (COMPAD) and also served as Principal Adviser and Chief Mentor at the School of Competition Law under the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.