Salman Khan Dials Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar To Resolve Don 3 Differences: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan contacted Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar.

He urged them to resolve project differences amicably.

Khan encouraged future collaboration after current issues.

The intervention aims to prevent further escalation.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly reached out to Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar over the ongoing Don 3 issue. According to a new report, Salman personally called both Ranveer and Farhan and urged them to resolve their differences in a way that does not impact the future of their respective projects. He is also said to have encouraged the two to consider collaborating again once the current situation dies down.

Salman Khan Dials Ranveer, Farhan

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Salman decided to personally step in and speak to both sides. “Salman Khan is fond of Ranveer Singh, and is equally fond of the Akhtars too. He picked up the call on both the stakeholders, and has asked them to resolve their issues without hurting the future of their respective projects,” Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

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The source further added, “He explained to Farhan about creative differences being a common thing in the industry for decades, and he also had a long chat with Ranveer, understanding his stance. He is playing the cupid to ensure that no one feels sabotaged.”

The report also stated that both Ranveer and Farhan have taken Salman’s advice seriously and are now trying to find an amicable solution without allowing the matter to escalate into a larger controversy.

All About Don 3 Fallout

Ranveer Singh reportedly exited Don 3 just weeks before filming was expected to begin. The sudden development caused financial setbacks for the makers, with losses estimated at nearly Rs 45 crore.

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Following the lack of a resolution, Farhan Akhtar reportedly approached FWICE last month. The trade body is said to have sent three notices to Ranveer Singh. When no meeting could take place, FWICE reportedly issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, restricting members associated with nearly 40 crafts from working with him until the matter is addressed.

Following this, which many had perceived as a “shadow ban”, Ranveer Singh issued a statement stating that he chose to remain silent on the matter and wished the best for the franchise. The issue has continued to spark conversations within the film industry, with several celebrities weighing in. Earlier, singer Mika Singh had said that he would speak to FWICE regarding the matter.

Film body CINTAA has also reportedly expressed disappointment over not being informed directly about the situation despite the growing attention around the issue.

Amid the back and forth, Salman Khan’s reported intervention appears to have brought a fresh possibility of dialogue, with all eyes now on whether Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar can arrive at a mutual resolution.