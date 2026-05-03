Dhurandhar 2 Sees Weekend Revival, Earns Rs 2.40 Cr On Day 45

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' completes 45 days.

Film earned Rs 2.40 crore on its seventh Saturday.

Worldwide gross collection approaches Rs 1790 crore globally.

Hindi version drives performance with 33.0% occupancy.

Even after more than six weeks in cinemas, Dhurandhar 2 isn't showing signs of fading out. The Ranveer Singh-led movie, which had already smashed records before its release, continues to hold its ground. And just when it seemed the momentum was slowing, the weekend stepped in, giving the film a much-needed lift.

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Day 45 Sees A Weekend Revival

The film, which hit screens on 19 March 2026, has now completed 45 days at the box office and is currently running in its seventh week. In recent days, collections had dipped, often hovering around the Rs 1 crore mark. But Saturday brought a noticeable uptick.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge added Rs 2.40 crore net on day 45. This takes its India net total to Rs 1,138.54 crore. On the gross front, the film collected Rs 2.77 crore on the day, pushing its overall gross in India to Rs 1,362.57 crore.

Closing In On A Massive Global Milestone

Overseas numbers continue to bolster the film’s performance. With an international total of Rs 425.75 crore, the worldwide gross now stands at Rs 1,788.32 crore. At this pace, Dhurandhar 2 is poised to wrap up its seventh weekend at around Rs 1790 crore globally, a remarkable feat by any standard.

Occupancy And Language-Wise Breakdown

On its 45th day, the film ran across 747 shows with an overall occupancy of 33.0%. The Hindi version dominated, contributing Rs 2.64 crore gross (Rs 2.28 crore net) from 698 shows, also maintaining a 33.0% occupancy.

The Kannada version saw limited traction with Rs 0.02 crore gross from just six shows and a 12.0% occupancy. Meanwhile, the Tamil version performed relatively better in terms of occupancy at 57.0%, collecting Rs 0.05 crore from 16 shows. The Telugu version matched that figure in earnings with Rs 0.05 crore from 27 shows, registering a 24.0% occupancy.

Week-Wise Performance

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Rs 674.17 crore Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Rs 263.65 crore Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Rs 110.60 crore Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

Rs 54.70 crore Week 5: Rs 19.25 crore

Rs 19.25 crore Week 6: Rs 12.45 crore

Rs 12.45 crore Day 44 (7th Friday): Rs 1.05 crore

Rs 1.05 crore Day 45 (7th Saturday): Rs 2.40 crore

Total India Net: Rs 1,138.54 crore

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Competing With ‘Raja Shivaji’

While Dhurandhar 2 continues its steady run, Raja Shivaji has emerged as a fresh contender. Released in both Marathi and Hindi, the film opened strong with Rs 11.35 crore and sustained momentum on day two.

In Marathi, it collected Rs 7.15 crore, while the Hindi version added Rs 3.40 crore, indicating a solid start at the box office.

With new Bollywood, Hollywood and regional releases entering cinemas, sustaining numbers at this stage isn’t easy. Yet, Dhurandhar 2 continues to hold its space.