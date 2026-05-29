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HomeEducationNEET Paper Leak Row: Parliamentary Panel Summons Top Education Ministry, NTA And CBI Officials Today

NEET Paper Leak Row: Parliamentary Panel Summons Top Education Ministry, NTA And CBI Officials Today

Parliamentary panel summons Education Ministry, NTA and CBI officials over NEET paper leak allegations. Dharmendra Pradhan assures action.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 29 May 2026 10:59 AM (IST)

A Parliamentary Committee on Government Assurances has summoned top officials from the Education Ministry, the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the NEET paper leak case.

The meeting is scheduled to take place today at 11 am.

During the session, the committee is expected to seek answers from officials regarding the examination system and related concerns linked to the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive | Air Force May Help Transport Re-NEET Papers, Says Dharmendra Pradhan on Leak, CBSE Row

Senior officials likely to attend the meeting include Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi from the Education Ministry, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, and the CBI Director or other senior representatives from the agency. 

The action comes in the wake of allegations surrounding irregularities and the alleged leak linked to the NEET examination. 

Dharmendra Pradhan Promises Strict Action In NEET Paper Leak Case

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday acknowledged that the irregularities in the NEET paper leak case “should not have happened” and assured strict action against those responsible.

Speaking to ABP News, Pradhan said the government would investigate the matter thoroughly and take action against the alleged “exam mafia.” He claimed that some teachers involved in preparing question papers compromised the process and leaked the papers.

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Which States To Offer Free Bus Travel For Students? Check Full List Here

“Teachers who were trusted with the responsibility of setting question papers formed groups for translation work, and some among them compromised the process and leaked the papers,” the minister said.

Pradhan further stated that new details were emerging in the case every day and described examination malpractice as a serious social concern.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 May 2026 10:29 AM (IST)
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Breaking News ABP Live NEET Paper Leak Row Parliamentary Panel Summons Top Education Ministry Officials
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