Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Karan Johar unfollowed many Bollywood stars on Instagram.

He explained the move as a

Johar requested media not to treat his social media activity as news.

He now follows a select list of 74 accounts on Instagram.

Karan Johar, who unfollowed several Bollywood A-listers on Instagram on Thursday, has finally addressed the buzz around his sudden social media activity. He called it a “digital detox”. The filmmaker, who celebrated his 54th birthday earlier this week with several industry friends at his Mumbai residence, unfollowed a number of celebrities. Among the names that caught fans’ attention were Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Kajol, Manish Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. What surprised many even more was that Priyanka Chopra remained the only celebrity on his following list.

This left fans wondering whether everything was alright between the filmmaker and his longtime industry friends.

‘It’s A Digital Detox’

Karan Johar clarified his decision on Instagram Story. “It’s a digital detox. Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!!” he wrote.

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He went on to downplay the attention around the move, adding that his Instagram activity should not become “national news”. “Please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant!” he wrote.





Karan Follows Only 74 People Now

For the unversed, Karan Johar now only follows 74 people on Instagram. Among them are actors Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Channing Tatum, Sarah Paulson, Mandy Moore, Nicholas Galitzine, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Ray Panthaki and Nidhi Shah.

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Among content creators and entertainment personalities, he continues to follow influencer Vishnu Kaushal, comedian and TV host Ellen DeGeneres, singer-songwriter Halsey, and DJ Snake.

He also follows football icon David Beckham.

Apart from these, Karan Johar also continues to follow Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions.

Karan Johar’s recent production, Chand Mera Dil, has been having a modest run in theatres so far. Featuring Lakshya and Ananya Panday in lead roles, the film received a mixed response from critics upon release. As per Sacnilk, it has earned Rs 26.03 crore to date. The filmmaker’s next release in the pipeline is Naagzilla, headlined by Kartik Aaryan.