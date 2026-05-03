Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Beats New Releases Despite 3.3% Box Office Dip

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhooth Bangla crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide in its third week.

Film shows steady box office performance despite new releases.

Akshay Kumar achieves a notable post-pandemic success milestone.

India gross collections reach Rs 162.73 crore, overseas Rs 55 crore.

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla isn't backing down anytime soon. Even with fresh releases crowding cinemas the horror-comedy is quietly holding its ground.

A slight dip? Yes. But enough ti slow its momentum? Not quite.

ALSO READ: 'Hera Pheri' Legal Battle: Firoz Nadiadwala Files Fraud Case, Alleges Multi-Crore Extortion Plot

A Steady Third-Week Run Despite Minor Dip

Now in its third week, Bhooth Bangla has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide, signalling a consistent run at the box office. While new films have chipped away at its daily earnings, the impact has been modest rather than damaging.

According to the figures of industry tracker Sacnilk, the film saw a marginal fall on Day 16. The collection dropped by 3.3%, earning Rs 4.35 crore compared to Rs 4.50 crore the previous day. Despite this, the numbers remain solid for a film in its third week.

Week-Wise Performance Shows Strong Hold

The film opened strong, collecting Rs 84.40 crore in its first week. It maintained decent momentum in the second week with Rs 43.75 crore. Now, as it progresses through week three, the consistency is evident rather than dramatic spikes.

On Day 16 alone, Bhooth Bangla recorded Rs 4.35 crore across 4,435 shows. This pushes its India gross to Rs 162.73 crore, with net collections standing at Rs 137 crore so far.

The film’s international performance continues to add to its success story. With Rs 1.50 crore collected overseas on Day 16, the total international gross now stands at Rs 55 crore.

Combined, the worldwide collection has reached an impressive Rs 217.73 crore.

Tough Competition With New Releases

The film isn’t running solo. It’s currently facing stiff competition from multiple fronts. Among the Indian releases, it’s up against Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji and Ek Din, backed by Aamir Khan and featuring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

Hollywood films have added to the pressure too, with titles like Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2 vying for audience attention. Yet, Bhooth Bangla continues to carve out its share.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 Debut Confirmed By Manish Malhotra - All We Know So Far

A Milestone For Akshay Kumar

The film is inching towards a significant benchmark, with projections placing its net collection around Rs 152-153 crore. That makes it one of Akshay Kumar's notable post-pandemic successes.

In fact, it has already entered an elite club, becoming his third film in the post-COVID era to cross the Rs 150 crore mark, alongside Housefull 5, Sooryavanshi, and OMG 2.