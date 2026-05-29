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HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka Governor Gehlot Accepts Siddaramaiah’s Resignation

Karnataka Governor Gehlot Accepts Siddaramaiah’s Resignation

Soon after stepping down, Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar traveled separately to New Delhi to consult with the Congress high command on forming the new ministry.

By : Pinky Rajpurohit | Updated at : 29 May 2026 08:52 AM (IST)

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has formally accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who stepped down on May 28, 2026. The acceptance comes hours after submitting his resignation, Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar traveled separately to New Delhi to meet the Congress leadership.

Reports indicated that discussions in the capital will focus on choosing the new Congress Legislature Party leader, shaping the composition of the next ministry, and reviewing organizational roles, including Shivakumar’s current position as KPCC president.

Clarity on the leadership transition is expected within the next couple of days. The Congress Legislature Party will elect its leader, who will then be appointed as the next chief minister.

Siddaramaiah’s resignation was handed to the Governor’s Special Secretary at Lok Bhavan on Thursday afternoon, marking the end of his tenure and opening the way for a new ministry in Karnataka.

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Published at : 29 May 2026 08:52 AM (IST)
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DK Shivakumar Karnataka SIddaramaiah Karnataka CM Change
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