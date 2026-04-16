Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhooth Bangla advance booking grossed ₹0.91 crore on day one.

Film collected ₹2.55 crore with blocked seats nationwide.

Maharashtra, Delhi, and Gujarat lead advance ticket sales.

Akshay Kumar starrer film releases in theatres April 17.

Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s film Bhooth Bangla is set to release in theatres on April 17, a day after paid preview shows begin today at 9 PM. The film has collected Rs 0.91 crore gross in first-day advance booking from Hindi 2D shows alone. Including blocked seats, the total stands at Rs 2.55 crore at the box office. The film has also sold over 34,000 seats across India.

Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1

Maharashtra leads the advance booking charts with 19.1 lakh, followed by Delhi with 18.55 lakh and Gujarat with 12.28 lakh, making these the top three performing regions in terms of gross collections.

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On the other hand, Tripura recorded just 300, followed by Himachal Pradesh with 1.73 thousand and Arunachal Pradesh with 6.9 thousand, indicating minimal advance booking activity in these regions.

Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1 State-wise Gross

State Gross (With Block Seats) Andhra Pradesh 23.26 K Arunachal Pradesh 6.9 K Assam 90.26 K Bihar 1.09 Lac Chhattisgarh 1.74 Lac Goa 25.52 K Gujarat 12.28 Lac Haryana 46.46 K Himachal Pradesh 1.73 K Jharkhand 93.2 K Karnataka 2.91 Lac Kerala 19.08 K Madhya Pradesh 3.75 Lac Maharashtra 19.1 Lac Odisha 1.12 Lac Punjab 1.93 Lac Rajasthan 4.9 Lac Tamil Nadu 1.54 Lac Telangana 6.12 Lac Tripura 300 Uttar Pradesh 5.15 Lac Uttarakhand 1.4 Lac West Bengal 6.24 Lac Andaman and Nicobar Islands 53.8 K Delhi 18.55 Lac Jammu and Kashmir 20.1 K

Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films, also stars Akshay Kumar, who is one of the producers of the film. The film features Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, late Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar in key roles.

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According to the censor certificate, the film has a runtime of 164.52 minutes, which is approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes.