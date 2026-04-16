Bhooth Bangla is set to release in theatres on April 17. Paid preview shows will begin today at 9 PM.
Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay Kumar Film Earns Rs 2.55 Cr, Sells Over 34,000 Tickets
Bhooth Bangla is receiving strong early reactions from trade analysts who have already watched the film ahead of its paid preview shows and April 17 theatrical release.
- Bhooth Bangla advance booking grossed ₹0.91 crore on day one.
- Film collected ₹2.55 crore with blocked seats nationwide.
- Maharashtra, Delhi, and Gujarat lead advance ticket sales.
- Akshay Kumar starrer film releases in theatres April 17.
Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s film Bhooth Bangla is set to release in theatres on April 17, a day after paid preview shows begin today at 9 PM. The film has collected Rs 0.91 crore gross in first-day advance booking from Hindi 2D shows alone. Including blocked seats, the total stands at Rs 2.55 crore at the box office. The film has also sold over 34,000 seats across India.
Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1
Maharashtra leads the advance booking charts with 19.1 lakh, followed by Delhi with 18.55 lakh and Gujarat with 12.28 lakh, making these the top three performing regions in terms of gross collections.
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On the other hand, Tripura recorded just 300, followed by Himachal Pradesh with 1.73 thousand and Arunachal Pradesh with 6.9 thousand, indicating minimal advance booking activity in these regions.
Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1 State-wise Gross
|
State
|
Gross (With Block Seats)
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
23.26 K
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
6.9 K
|
Assam
|
90.26 K
|
Bihar
|
1.09 Lac
|
Chhattisgarh
|
1.74 Lac
|
Goa
|
25.52 K
|
Gujarat
|
12.28 Lac
|
Haryana
|
46.46 K
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
1.73 K
|
Jharkhand
|
93.2 K
|
Karnataka
|
2.91 Lac
|
Kerala
|
19.08 K
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
3.75 Lac
|
Maharashtra
|
19.1 Lac
|
Odisha
|
1.12 Lac
|
Punjab
|
1.93 Lac
|
Rajasthan
|
4.9 Lac
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1.54 Lac
|
Telangana
|
6.12 Lac
|
Tripura
|
300
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
5.15 Lac
|
Uttarakhand
|
1.4 Lac
|
West Bengal
|
6.24 Lac
|
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|
53.8 K
|
Delhi
|
18.55 Lac
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
20.1 K
Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films, also stars Akshay Kumar, who is one of the producers of the film. The film features Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, late Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar in key roles.
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According to the censor certificate, the film has a runtime of 164.52 minutes, which is approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When is Bhooth Bangla releasing in theatres?
How much did Bhooth Bangla earn on its first day of advance booking?
The film collected Rs 0.91 crore gross from Hindi 2D shows alone for the first day's advance booking. Including blocked seats, the total stands at Rs 2.55 crore.
Which regions showed the highest advance booking for Bhooth Bangla?
Maharashtra leads with Rs 19.1 lakh in advance booking, followed by Delhi with Rs 18.55 lakh and Gujarat with Rs 12.28 lakh.
What is the runtime of Bhooth Bangla?
The film has a runtime of 164.52 minutes, which is approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes.