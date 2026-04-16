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HomeEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay Kumar Film Earns Rs 2.55 Cr, Sells Over 34,000 Tickets

Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay Kumar Film Earns Rs 2.55 Cr, Sells Over 34,000 Tickets

Bhooth Bangla is receiving strong early reactions from trade analysts who have already watched the film ahead of its paid preview shows and April 17 theatrical release.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhooth Bangla advance booking grossed ₹0.91 crore on day one.
  • Film collected ₹2.55 crore with blocked seats nationwide.
  • Maharashtra, Delhi, and Gujarat lead advance ticket sales.
  • Akshay Kumar starrer film releases in theatres April 17.

Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s film Bhooth Bangla is set to release in theatres on April 17, a day after paid preview shows begin today at 9 PM. The film has collected Rs 0.91 crore gross in first-day advance booking from Hindi 2D shows alone. Including blocked seats, the total stands at Rs 2.55 crore at the box office. The film has also sold over 34,000 seats across India.

Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1

Maharashtra leads the advance booking charts with 19.1 lakh, followed by Delhi with 18.55 lakh and Gujarat with 12.28 lakh, making these the top three performing regions in terms of gross collections.

ALSO READ| Bhooth Bangla First Review OUT! How Is Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s Horror Comedy?

On the other hand, Tripura recorded just 300, followed by Himachal Pradesh with 1.73 thousand and Arunachal Pradesh with 6.9 thousand, indicating minimal advance booking activity in these regions.

Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1 State-wise Gross

State

Gross (With Block Seats)

Andhra Pradesh

23.26 K

Arunachal Pradesh

6.9 K

Assam

90.26 K

Bihar

1.09 Lac

Chhattisgarh

1.74 Lac

Goa

25.52 K

Gujarat

12.28 Lac

Haryana

46.46 K

Himachal Pradesh

1.73 K

Jharkhand

93.2 K

Karnataka

2.91 Lac

Kerala

19.08 K

Madhya Pradesh

3.75 Lac

Maharashtra

19.1 Lac

Odisha

1.12 Lac

Punjab

1.93 Lac

Rajasthan

4.9 Lac

Tamil Nadu

1.54 Lac

Telangana

6.12 Lac

Tripura

300

Uttar Pradesh

5.15 Lac

Uttarakhand

1.4 Lac

West Bengal

6.24 Lac

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

53.8 K

Delhi

18.55 Lac

Jammu and Kashmir

20.1 K

Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films, also stars Akshay Kumar, who is one of the producers of the film. The film features Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, late Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar in key roles.

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Inches Closer To Historic Rs 1,100 Cr Mark But Sees A Dip Ahead Of Week 5

According to the censor certificate, the film has a runtime of 164.52 minutes, which is approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Bhooth Bangla releasing in theatres?

Bhooth Bangla is set to release in theatres on April 17. Paid preview shows will begin today at 9 PM.

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn on its first day of advance booking?

The film collected Rs 0.91 crore gross from Hindi 2D shows alone for the first day's advance booking. Including blocked seats, the total stands at Rs 2.55 crore.

Which regions showed the highest advance booking for Bhooth Bangla?

Maharashtra leads with Rs 19.1 lakh in advance booking, followed by Delhi with Rs 18.55 lakh and Gujarat with Rs 12.28 lakh.

What is the runtime of Bhooth Bangla?

The film has a runtime of 164.52 minutes, which is approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Priyadarshan Akshay Kumar Bhooth Bangla
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