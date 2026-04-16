Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar nears Rs 1,100 crore net in India.

Film's collections dropped 42.6% on day 28.

Worldwide gross collection reaches Rs 1,733.20 crore.

First film to surpass Rs 1,000 crore single language.

After it's thunderous run at the box office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge now seems to slow down. As the Ranveer Singh-led starrer approaches its fifth week in cinemas, it finds itself on the brink of yet another major milestone. On day 28, the action-packed blockbuster tells a story of mixed momentum, with the film narrowly missing the Rs 1,100 crore net mark in India.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2, Dacoit Lags Behind South Film In Wednesday Box Office Race

A Noticeable Drop Afer Midweek Boost

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has witness a sharp decline on its 28th day. After enjoying a significant jump of over 30 per cent on day 27, collections dropped by 42.6 per cent on Wednesday. The film earned Rs 4.05 crore across 10,192 shows, compared to Rs 7.05 crore the previous day.

This takes the total India net collection to Rs 1,099.72 crore, just a whisker away from the Rs 1,100 crore milestone. Despite the dip, the film continues to hold strong as it heads into its fifth week.

Language-Wise Performance On Day 28

While the Hindi version continues to dominate, regional versions contributed modestly to the overall tally. On day 28:

Hindi: Rs 3.90 crore

Rs 3.90 crore Telugu: Rs 0.07 crore

Rs 0.07 crore Tamil: Rs 0.05 crore

Rs 0.05 crore Kannada: Rs 0.03 crore

ALSO READ: Mohit Suri Announces New Project With Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Globally, Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform impressively. On day 28, the film added Rs 0.50 crore from overseas markets, pushing its international total to Rs 416.75 crore.

Combined with India’s gross collection of Rs 1,316.45 crore, the worldwide gross now stands at a massive Rs 1,733.20 crore. Earlier reports also indicated figures crossing Rs 1,727 crore globally, underlining its consistent international pull.

Released on March 19, 2026, and directed by Aditya Dhar, the action-packed spy thriller has delivered both scale and substance. While the film has experienced the usual weekday dips, it has maintained an impressive grip at the box office over nearly a month.

Notably, it has already carved its place in history by becoming the first film to cross Rs 1,000 crore in a single language.