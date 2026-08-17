Prashant Kishor Takes Oath As Bankipur MLA After Historic By-Election Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor took oath as Bankipur MLA.

Kishor marked electoral debut winning Bankipur bypoll recently.

His victory ended BJP's nearly three-decade hold on the seat.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday took the oath as the MLA from Bihar's Bankipur Assembly constituency at the state Legislative Assembly. Kishor took the oath in the presence of Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar.

Speaking to reporters after taking the oath, Kishor described his entry into the state legislature as both a matter of pride and a responsibility.

"To be a member of the House in which people like Krishna Sinha, Karpoori Thakur, Anugrah Narayan Sinha, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Kedar Pandey, Ram Vilas Paswan, and Sushil Kumar Modi served, is a matter of pride for me," he said.

He said his new role also carried the responsibility of following the example of legislators who had devoted years of their lives to the welfare of Bihar and its people.

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Kishor Makes Electoral Debut

Kishor marked his electoral debut on August 3 by winning the bypoll from the prestigious Bankipur constituency.

His victory dealt a setback to the BJP, which had held the seat since 1995.

Kishor secured 64,151 votes, defeating BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar by 19,324 votes. Kumar polled 44,827 votes.

The Bankipur bypoll was necessitated after BJP president Nitin Nabin vacated the constituency following his elevation to the Rajya Sabha.

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