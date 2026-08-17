Yes, they are speculated to be collaborating for a second project after their romantic track
Elvish Yadav And Shivangi Joshi Begin Shooting New Music Video In Rajasthan; BTS Photos Go Viral
Elvish Yadav and Shivangi Joshi appear to have reunited for a new music video in Rajasthan. BTS photos and videos from the shoot have now gone viral on social media.
- Elvish Yadav and Shivangi Joshi rumored for another collaboration.
- Behind-the-scenes photos from Rajasthan sparked project speculation.
- Duo recently featured in a romantic social media reel.
- Official confirmation from either party is still awaited.
YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and television actor Shivangi Joshi are speculated to join forces once again. This will be their second project after their earlier collaboration on the romantic track Pehla Pyar. Behind-the-scenes photos and videos believed to be from their latest shoot in Rajasthan have spread rapidly across social media, prompting speculation that the duo may be working on their second project together.
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BTS Photos From Rajasthan Spark Fresh Buzz
Several pictures and videos from the reported shoot have surfaced online. Shivangi can be seen dressed in a traditional attire, surrounded by Rajasthan-inspired architecture featuring arched structures and terracotta-coloured flooring.
New Song Coming With Shivangi joshi ❤️🔥#ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy pic.twitter.com/zjgAXcgs6r— Yash Negi (@yashsystum) August 17, 2026
One of the circulating videos shows Shivangi and members of the crew beginning the day by seeking blessings together and spreading positivity before the shoot got underway.
New MV of Elu and Shivi❤️ coming soon 😭 #ElvishArmy𓃵 #ElvishYadav #ShivangiJoshi pic.twitter.com/hXlkGpQLyq— 𝚲𝐚𝐬𝐡𝛊 (@Thakurain_01) August 17, 2026
However, neither Elvish nor Shivangi, nor their team, has officially confirmed the project so far.
The Duo Joined The 'Hum Bas Tere Hain' Trend
The latest buzz comes after Elvish and Shivangi recently participated in the Hum Bas Tere Hain trend on social media. The two came together for a reel set to the new track, and their appearance quickly caught the attention of viewers.
In the video shared on Instagram, Elvish and Shivangi were seen as they ran, danced and walked along a beach. The clip later showed them talking on a terrace, before Elvish hugged Shivangi from behind.
Sharing the video, Elvish wrote, "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat."
View this post on Instagram
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Shivangi Joshi And Elvish Yadav Workfront
Shivangi Joshi was recently seen in Lock Upp Season 2, where she emerged as the first runner-up. She has also featured in popular television shows such as Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4.
Elvish, meanwhile, has won Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and has also appeared on Laughter Chefs Season 3. He is currently one of the mentors on Playground Season 5.
For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement.
Frequently Asked Questions
Are Elvish Yadav and Shivangi Joshi working together again?
What sparked the speculation about their new project?
Behind-the-scenes photos and videos from a reported shoot in Rajasthan circulated online. These visuals showed Shivangi in traditional attire amidst Rajasthan-inspired architecture.
Has their new project been officially confirmed?
No, neither Elvish Yadav nor Shivangi Joshi, nor their respective teams, have officially confirmed any new project together yet. Fans are awaiting an official announcement.
What was Elvish Yadav and Shivangi Joshi's previous collaboration?
Elvish Yadav and Shivangi Joshi previously collaborated on the romantic track titled