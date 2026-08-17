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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesElvish Yadav And Shivangi Joshi Begin Shooting New Music Video In Rajasthan; BTS Photos Go Viral

Elvish Yadav And Shivangi Joshi Begin Shooting New Music Video In Rajasthan; BTS Photos Go Viral

Elvish Yadav and Shivangi Joshi appear to have reunited for a new music video in Rajasthan. BTS photos and videos from the shoot have now gone viral on social media.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Elvish Yadav and Shivangi Joshi rumored for another collaboration.
  • Behind-the-scenes photos from Rajasthan sparked project speculation.
  • Duo recently featured in a romantic social media reel.
  • Official confirmation from either party is still awaited.

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and television actor Shivangi Joshi are speculated to join forces once again. This will be their second project after their earlier collaboration on the romantic track Pehla Pyar. Behind-the-scenes photos and videos believed to be from their latest shoot in Rajasthan have spread rapidly across social media, prompting speculation that the duo may be working on their second project together.

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BTS Photos From Rajasthan Spark Fresh Buzz

Several pictures and videos from the reported shoot have surfaced online. Shivangi can be seen dressed in a traditional attire, surrounded by Rajasthan-inspired architecture featuring arched structures and terracotta-coloured flooring.

One of the circulating videos shows Shivangi and members of the crew beginning the day by seeking blessings together and spreading positivity before the shoot got underway.

However, neither Elvish nor Shivangi, nor their team, has officially confirmed the project so far.

The Duo Joined The 'Hum Bas Tere Hain' Trend

The latest buzz comes after Elvish and Shivangi recently participated in the Hum Bas Tere Hain trend on social media. The two came together for a reel set to the new track, and their appearance quickly caught the attention of viewers.

In the video shared on Instagram, Elvish and Shivangi were seen as they ran, danced and walked along a beach. The clip later showed them talking on a terrace, before Elvish hugged Shivangi from behind.

Sharing the video, Elvish wrote, "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elvish Yadavv (@elvish_yadav)

ALSO READ: Vishesh Bhatt Confirms ‘Jannat 3’ Amid Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Awarapan 2’ Buzz

Shivangi Joshi And Elvish Yadav Workfront

Shivangi Joshi was recently seen in Lock Upp Season 2, where she emerged as the first runner-up. She has also featured in popular television shows such as Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4.

Elvish, meanwhile, has won Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and has also appeared on Laughter Chefs Season 3. He is currently one of the mentors on Playground Season 5.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Elvish Yadav and Shivangi Joshi working together again?

Yes, they are speculated to be collaborating for a second project after their romantic track

What sparked the speculation about their new project?

Behind-the-scenes photos and videos from a reported shoot in Rajasthan circulated online. These visuals showed Shivangi in traditional attire amidst Rajasthan-inspired architecture.

Has their new project been officially confirmed?

No, neither Elvish Yadav nor Shivangi Joshi, nor their respective teams, have officially confirmed any new project together yet. Fans are awaiting an official announcement.

What was Elvish Yadav and Shivangi Joshi's previous collaboration?

Elvish Yadav and Shivangi Joshi previously collaborated on the romantic track titled

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Aug 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shivangi Joshi ENtertainment News Elvish Yadav Elvish Yadav Shivangi Joshi New Song
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