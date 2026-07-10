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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAkshay Kumar Pens Emotional Note For ‘Spirit’ Actor Rajesh Sharma After Hospitalisation, Says ‘...Bahut Hansna Hai’

Akshay Kumar Pens Emotional Note For ‘Spirit’ Actor Rajesh Sharma After Hospitalisation, Says ‘...Bahut Hansna Hai’

Rajesh Sharma was reportedly hospitalised at a Kolkata hospital on July 7 after suffering a health scare while shooting for Fauzi.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akshay Kumar wished hospitalized actor Rajesh Sharma speedy recovery.
  • Rajesh Sharma was hospitalised after a reported insect bite.
  • AICWA demanded an investigation into his hospitalisation circumstances.

Akshay Kumar has expressed concern over the health of Spirit actor Rajesh Sharma, who has been hospitalised following a health scare on the sets of Fauzi. In an emotional post for the actor, he wished his “dear friend” a speedy recovery and said that he looks forward to sharing many more moments of laughter. 

Akshay Kumar’s Emotional Message

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Akshay Kumar wrote, “Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting.”

He added, “Hope Mahadev blesses him with a fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bahut hansna hai. [Get well soon, my friend. We still have so much laughter to share together.]”

Rajesh Sharma’s Hospitalisation

Rajesh Sharma was reportedly shooting for Prabhas-starrer Fauzi in Hyderabad when his health deteriorated. He later travelled to Kolkata for treatment, where he was hospitalised in critical condition. Initial reports suggested that an insect bite during the shoot may have triggered his illness.

However, the film’s producers have denied that any such incident occurred on the set. According to a report by Gulte, Sharma had completed his scheduled portions and returned home more than a week before news of his hospitalisation surfaced.

ALSO READ| Prabhas' 'Spirit' Actor Rajesh Sharma Hospitalised After Poisonous Insect Bite; Condition Remains Critical

The makers further stated that there were no reports of an accident, insect bite, or medical emergency involving the actor during the Hyderabad schedule.

The production team also said they attempted to contact Sharma’s family but were unable to establish communication. They reiterated that no such incident took place on the sets of Fauzi.

AICWA Demands High-Level Investigation

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has called for a high-level investigation into the circumstances surrounding hospitalisation.

ALSO READ| 'Fauzi' Makers Deny Rajesh Sharma's Insect Bite Incident On Set: Reports

“The circumstances that led to such a serious medical emergency remain unclear and demand an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation,” AICWA said in a statement.

The association further added, “The film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist, technician and worker. Unfortunately, AICWA has repeatedly raised concerns regarding poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, unsafe working conditions, and the lack of proper emergency medical facilities at several shooting locations across the country. Thousands of workers spend long hours on film sets every day, and any negligence can have serious consequences.”

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Akshay Kumar say about Rajesh Sharma's health condition?

Akshay Kumar expressed deep concern for his

Where was Rajesh Sharma hospitalized and for what initial reason?

Rajesh Sharma was hospitalized in critical condition in Kolkata after his health deteriorated while shooting for

Did the 'Fauzi' producers confirm an insect bite incident on set?

No, the 'Fauzi' producers denied any insect bite or medical emergency occurred on their set. They stated Rajesh Sharma had completed his scheduled portions and returned home a week prior to his hospitalization.

What action has the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) taken?

The AICWA has called for a high-level, impartial, and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Rajesh Sharma's hospitalization. They also raised concerns about unsafe working conditions on film sets.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
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Akshay Kumar Rajesh Sharma
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