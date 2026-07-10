Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Gets CBFC Clearance With ‘A’ Certificate, Releases On July 24

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's intended farewell film faced significant certification delays.

Certification required court intervention; July 24 release confirmed.

Additionally, the film suffered a major online leak setback.

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has finally received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), along with a release date. This comes as a relief for fans who have been eagerly waiting for the last film of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. The film had remained stuck in the certification process for nearly seven months. It was originally slated for release in January 2026, but was delayed after failing to receive certification.

The project holds special significance for Vijay, who had intended it to be his farewell film before taking office as Chief Minister. Although that plan could not materialise due to the prolonged certification process, the film is now set to make its theatrical debut.

Jana Nayagan Receives An ‘A’ Certificate

The CBFC has awarded Jana Nayagan an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate, restricting the film to viewers aged 18 and above. An ‘A’ certification is typically given to films containing mature themes, which may include strong violence, sexual content, or offensive language.

ALSO READ| 'She Wanted To Hit Me In The Chest': Govinda Enters Lock Upp 2, Takes A Playful Dig At Sunita Ahuja In New Promo

As a result, the film will not be suitable for family viewing with children, and only adult audiences will be permitted to watch it in theatres.

Certification Dispute Reached Courts

The makers approached the Madras High Court, where a single-judge bench initially directed the authorities to issue a U/A 16+ certificate.

However, that order was later revised, and the matter eventually reached the Supreme Court. The makers sought the removal of the stay on the film’s certification, following which the apex court directed the Madras High Court to resolve the matter expeditiously.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Makes Stylish Wimbledon Appearance, FaceTimes Nick Jonas From Royal Box

Jana Nayagan Release Date

The makers have now locked the film’s theatrical release for July 24; however, an official announcement is yet to be made. The announcement was made by Canadian distributor York Cinemas on X (formerly Twitter).

“Finally! Our own Thalapathy Vijay is ready to set the big screen on fire with Jana Nayagan,” the distributor wrote while announcing the release date.

🔥 Finally! Our Own Thalapathy Vijay is ready to set the big screen on fire with #JanaNayagan💥



🇨🇦 Canada Release by York Cinemas

🎬 Igniting screens from July 24.



Get ready for the ultimate theatrical celebration.

Stay tuned for tickets 🎫#thalapathyvijay #yorkcinemas pic.twitter.com/CcyiZAZqUp — York Cinemas (@yorkcinemas) July 8, 2026

Jana Nayagan Was Leaked Online

While awaiting certification, Jana Nayagan also suffered a major piracy setback. In April 2026, the film was allegedly leaked online by a freelance assistant editor working on another project, who reportedly gained unauthorised access to the footage at an editing studio.

According to reports, the accused stole the raw footage, compiled it into a near-complete version of the film on a hard drive, and uploaded it to the cloud. The leaked copy quickly spread across Telegram, WhatsApp, and torrent websites and was reportedly downloaded illegally by nearly 12 million people.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Vijay, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Pooja Hegde, Narain, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mamitha Baiju.

Apart from its original Tamil version, the film is also expected to release in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander; Pradeep E Ragav serves as editor; Analarasu has choreographed the action sequences, and Sathyan Sooryan is the cinematographer.