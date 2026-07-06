Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alpha achieved ₹58.80 crore worldwide gross in its opening weekend.

Film maintained momentum, India net reached ₹34 crore.

Alpha significantly trails previous YRF Spy Universe film collections.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy action drama Alpha wrapped up its opening weekend on a positive note, registering its highest earnings on Sunday. Despite receiving mixed reviews and facing online criticism since release, the YRF Spy Universe film maintained steady momentum at the ticket counters. The latest box office figures show healthy day-on-day growth, helping the film cross the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide within its first weekend.

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Alpha Records Healthy Jump On Sunday

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Alpha earned Rs 13.25 crore net in India on its third day, marking a 15.2% increase over Saturday's Rs 11.50 crore collection. The film was screened across 7,439 shows on Sunday. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 34 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 40.80 crore after three days in cinemas.

The overseas market also contributed positively, with the film collecting Rs 5 crore gross on Sunday. Its international total has now climbed to Rs 18 crore, taking the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 58.80 crore.

Opening Weekend Ends On A Strong Note

Alpha, the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, began its theatrical journey with a Rs 9.25 crore net opening on Friday. It then improved to Rs 11.50 crore collection. The film was screened across 7,439 shows on Sunday.

The steady upward trend indicates that the film benefited from weekend footfall after its initial release.

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Alpha Remains Behind Other YRF Spy Universe films

While Alpha has shown steady growth over the weekend, it continues to trail other films from the YRF Spy Universe by a wide margin.

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, collected Rs 33.25 crore on its third day from 17,832 shows, taking its three-day India net total to Rs 143.10 crore.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earned Rs 39.25 crore across all languages on Day 3, pushing its three-day total to Rs 166.75 crore.

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 also outperformed Alpha, collecting Rs 44.30 crore on its third day from 19,882 shows, with its three-day India collection reaching Rs 148.05 crore.

Although Alpha currently ranks as the lowest opener within the YRF Spy Universe, its consistent weekend growth has helped it post respectable opening weekend numbers at the box office.