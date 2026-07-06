Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor Want To Quit Lock Upp 2, Refuse To Eat Food

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunita Ahuja refused food over quality, urged inmates to protest.

She and Ram Kapoor expressed desire to quit the reality show.

Ram cited emotional attachment to fellow contestants as his reason.

Riteish Deshmukh consoled both, encouraging them to continue.

The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 had an emotional note attached to it as contestants Sunita Ahuja and Ram Kapoor struggled to deal with the intense atmosphere inside the reality show. Sunita broke down repeatedly, refused to eat and expressed her desire to leave, while Ram admitted that the mental strain of the competition had made him consider walking away from the show.

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Sunita Ahuja Refuses Food Over Conditions Inside The House

Tensions escalated after Sunita voiced her anger over the quality of food being served inside the jail. She claimed that contestants were being taken for granted because they had not protested and urged fellow inmates to stand with her.

Speaking in frustration, she said, “We have to beg for food now? All of you should stand with me. All my kids are also hungry. The soup tastes like crow's piss. Added with some sh*t too."

Following the confrontation, Sunita refused to eat, while several contestants gathered around her in an attempt to calm her down and convince her to have a meal.

After spending the night without food, Sunita appeared visibly upset the following morning. She made it clear that she no longer wanted to continue in the competition and regretted ignoring Govinda's advice before entering the show.

She said, “Just because I am being decent and not my own self, it doesn't mean you do this for footage. I want to leave today! I am done. Mere ko Chi Chi (What she calls Govinda) mana kar raha tha mat ja mat ja Jab jab uska baat nahi maana na pachtayi hoon main [Whenever I have not listened to him, I have suffered]. I don't even want to stay here.”

Sunita Ahuja and Ram Kapoor asks to quit the show #LockUpp2 #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/vseoEJdNB3 — ASH (@CA_ashhh) July 5, 2026

Ram Kapoor Opens Up About Wanting To Quit

Ram Kapoor admitted that he no longer felt suited to the competition, saying, "Ye show mere liye galat hai, mai iss show ke liye bhi galat hu shayad. I should've not said yes to a show like this. I need to exit this show as soon as possible, I'll not participate in this show anymore." [This show is not right for me, and perhaps I am not right for this show either. I shouldn't have agreed to do a show like this. I need to exit this show as soon as possible. I will not participate in this show anymore.]

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Riteish Deshmukh Consoles Sunita, Ram Kapoor

When co-host Riteish Deshmukh entered the house to conduct a task, Sunita became emotional once again and shared that she wanted to leave the show and reunite with her children.

Riteish comforted her with a hug and assured her that they would discuss her concerns in detail later. After the task concluded, Sunita returned inside the jail.

Addressing Ram, Riteish reminded him of his resilience and encouraged him not to give up. He said, "Ram I've worked with you. I know you as a co-actor and as a brother. Ye show aisa hai jaha par sabhi cheeze sabhi ke mutabik nahi jaengi. Knowing you I've always believed that you have always seen the light at the end of the tunnel."

He further added, "Aapka dil jitna bada hai na ye situation aapke liye utni hi choti hai. You're Ram Kapoor. Itni si choti si musibat hai, it's not like cannot overcome, of course you can overcome."

Responding to Riteish, Ram explained why the situation had affected him so deeply. He revealed that he had grown emotionally attached to his fellow contestants and found it difficult to watch them struggle. He shared that over the past 15 to 20 years, he had never formed such close bonds with younger colleagues, making the experience even more personal.