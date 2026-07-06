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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Don’t Make Film On Salman Khan’: Kala Hiran Producer Alleges Threats From ISI, Terrorists Ahead Of Delhi HC Hearing

‘Don’t Make Film On Salman Khan’: Kala Hiran Producer Alleges Threats From ISI, Terrorists Ahead Of Delhi HC Hearing

Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani has alleged that he has been receiving death threats from terrorists and gangsters who oppose the release of the film centred on Salman Khan.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Producer Jani claims death threats before court hearing.
  • Threats from alleged terrorists, gangsters supporting Salman Khan.
  • Jani presented video proof, vows film release.

Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani has claimed that he has been receiving death threats from alleged gangsters and terrorists ahead of the Delhi High Court hearing on Salman Khan’s plea against the film. The hearing is scheduled for today.

The dispute reached the court after Salman Khan sent a legal notice to the makers of Kala Hiran. Jani rejected the notice, saying the actor was free to take legal action.

Kala Hiran Producer Alleges Threats

Taking to X [formerly Twitter], Jani claimed that he was being threatened over the film. “All the terrorists and gangsters in the world have come out in support of Salman Khan. Today, there is a hearing in the Delhi High Court on the blackbuck film. The court will hear the case at 10 AM,” he wrote, before adding, “…but the decree from ISI and the terrorists has already arrived…”

He further alleged, “Sometimes the terrorist Shehzad Bhatti says, ‘Don’t make a movie on Salman Bhai.’”

ALSO READ| ‘Satluj’ Director Refuses To Lose Hope After Diljit Dosanjh Film Removed From ZEE5

Jani also shared a video in which he claimed to show threatening WhatsApp messages allegedly sent from Pakistan. According to him, the sender’s display picture featured alleged terrorist Shehzad Bhatti alongside members of the Pakistani Army, with a Pakistani flag visible in the background.

In the video, a man can be heard claiming that he had been warned against making the film but chose to proceed regardless. The alleged caller also claimed that no amount of security would be enough to protect him from an attack.

According to Jani, the sender also shared multiple voice notes and attempted to contact him through WhatsApp calls.

He further claimed that these were not the only threats he had received.

ALSO READ| Satluj Controversy Explained: Why ZEE5 Pulled Diljit Dosanjh’s Film

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Jani alleged, “I also received a call from Shahzad Bhatti, who I claim is based in Pakistan. He told me to reach a settlement with Salman Khan and arrange a meeting with him. He said he would compensate me for the money invested in the film and threatened that if I refused, my family and I would be attacked with bombs or drones…”

He further claimed, “I have been receiving calls from Shahzad Bhatti, Rohit Godara and D-Company. The film will be released, and we plan to release it worldwide on 7,000 to 8,000 screens. Salman Khan cannot decide who makes a film on which subject.”

He added, “Salman Khan is not God….”

About Kala Hiran

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is a crime thriller produced by Amit Jani and directed by Bharat S Shrinate. Actor Kashif Iqbal portrays Salman Khan in the film and appears wearing the actor’s signature turquoise bracelet. The film has been dedicated to “Guru Jambheshwar Bhagwan & the Bishnoi community”.

According to the film’s official description on YouTube, it is inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Kankani village, Jodhpur. The makers describe it as a crime thriller based on literature surrounding the case and say it explores themes of suspense, crime and courtroom drama.



Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the producer of 'Kala Hiran' receiving threats?

Amit Jani is receiving death threats from alleged gangsters and terrorists ahead of a Delhi High Court hearing on Salman Khan's plea against the film.

What is the film 'Kala Hiran' about?

The film 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy' is a crime thriller inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Jodhpur. It is dedicated to Guru Jambheshwar Bhagwan and the Bishnoi community.

Who is Amit Jani claiming is threatening him?

Jani claims he is being threatened by alleged terrorists and gangsters, including Shehzad Bhatti, Rohit Godara, and D-Company. He also mentioned threats linked to ISI.

What types of threats has Amit Jani reported?

Jani reported receiving threatening WhatsApp messages, voice notes, and calls from alleged terrorists. He claims he was warned against making the film and threatened with attacks.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
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Amit Jani ENtertainment News Kala Hiran
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