Meta Tells Govt PM Modi's Posts Will Face Senior-Level Reviews After Facebook Glitch: Sources

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government found Meta's technical glitch explanation insufficient, demanded more details.

Meta has informed the Centre that it has introduced stricter safeguards for posts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent accounts after the brief restriction of the Prime Minister's Facebook post last week. According to sources, the social media giant has assured the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) that such content will now undergo enhanced oversight, including multiple levels of review by senior officials. Meta is also expected to hold discussions with government officials later this week or early next week over the incident.

Enhanced Oversight

According to sources, Meta has written to the government detailing the additional measures it has implemented to prevent a recurrence of the issue. The company has said posts by the Prime Minister and other high-profile accounts will now be subjected to enhanced scrutiny, with multiple checks carried out at senior levels before any moderation action is taken.

The move follows criticism from the government after Prime Minister Modi's Facebook post, originally shared from Instagram on July 23, was briefly restricted. The post featured the Prime Minister's first direct selfie video aimed at engaging with young people and reaffirming the government's commitment to tackling paper leaks amid ongoing student protests.

Also Read: Centre Unhappy With Meta's Explanation Over PM Modi Facebook Post Removal, Says Issue 'Not Closed'

Government Seeks More Answers

The IT Ministry had summoned Meta's global head of public policy after the incident. While the company apologised and attributed the removal to a technical glitch in its automated content filters, the government said the explanation was insufficient.

IT Secretary S Krishnan said Meta had admitted its mistake but added that the ministry was not satisfied with the reasons provided and had sought further details. Government sources also maintained that the matter remained unresolved.

Meta has reportedly told officials that AI-powered automated content filters mistakenly removed the Prime Minister's original Facebook post while reviewing related shared content. The company later restored the post, saying it had been taken down in error.

Sources in the ministry argued that if an automated system was indeed responsible, Meta, as a technology company, should strengthen its moderation tools to prevent similar incidents. The company is now expected to meet government representatives in the coming days as discussions over the matter continue.

Also Read: Meta Says PM Modi's Video 'Removed In Error' From Facebook; Centre Summons Global Head