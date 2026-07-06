Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesHarbhajan Singh Calls Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj A Must-Watch, Says ‘Truth Cannot Remain Buried Forever’

Harbhajan Singh Calls Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj A Must-Watch, Says ‘Truth Cannot Remain Buried Forever’

Former cricketer and MP Harbhajan Singh has praised Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, calling it a must-watch after its ZEE5 release. In a detailed post on X, he lauded the film's portrayal of Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 11:29 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Harbhajan Singh praised Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj as
  • Film portrays activist Jaswant Khalra's fight for human rights.
  • Singh highlighted film's enduring relevance regarding justice and power.
  • Satluj faced delays and censorship before its ZEE5 release.

Former India cricketer and Member of Parliament Harbhajan Singh has praised Diljit Dosanjh’s recently released film Satluj, describing it as a must-watch after watching it on ZEE5. Sharing his thoughts on X, Harbhajan applauded the film for bringing the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra to a wider audience. He also reflected on the issues raised in the film, saying its subject remains relevant even today. The sportsman commended director Honey Trehan and lead actor Diljit Dosanjh for presenting Khalra’s life on screen. He said the truth behind such events cannot remain hidden forever, according to his post.

Harbhajan Singh Reacts To Satluj

Harbhajan Singh shared a detailed post on X after watching Satluj, which was earlier titled Punjab '95. Mentioning that the film has received a 9.7 rating on IMDb, he urged people to watch it and reflected on the real-life events that inspired the story. Recalling the historical significance of the tragedy, Harbhajan wrote, “Jallianwala Bagh stands as one of history’s greatest massacres. It was carried out by a colonial regime. But the question that haunts me after watching Jaswant Singh Khalra is different:”

He further added, “What is more painful than oppression by an outsider? When those entrusted to protect their own people are accused of becoming the source of their greatest fear (sic).”

He Speaks About Justice

Continuing his note, Harbhajan said the role of law enforcement should always be to protect innocent people rather than misuse authority. Referring to Jaswant Singh Khalra’s work, he wrote, “A police officer’s duty is to protect innocent lives—not to abuse power. Khalra’s courage exposed evidence of alleged illegal disappearances and secret cremations, reminding us that the abuse of state power can leave wounds that last for generations (sic).”

ALSO READ | Satluj Controversy Explained: Why ZEE5 Pulled Diljit Dosanjh’s Film

He also said many families in Punjab are still waiting for answers and justice. Ending his post, Harbhajan praised the film’s makers, writing, “Many families are still waiting for justice. Truth cannot remain buried forever. Outstanding work by @HoneyTrehan and @diljitdosanjh for bringing the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra to the world. His courage deserves to be remembered (sic).”

ALSO READ | ‘Satluj’ Director Refuses To Lose Hope After Diljit Dosanjh Film Removed From ZEE5

Satluj’s Long Journey To Release

Satluj faced a prolonged delay before finally arriving on ZEE5. The film remained pending with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after reports claimed it was asked to undergo more than 100 changes, including alterations to its title and references linked to Punjab and the real-life figure it portrays.

The makers consistently maintained that the film was based on documented events. The certification dispute also led to the film being withdrawn ahead of its planned premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is inspired by the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra and stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role alongside Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

Harbhajan Singh’s reaction has once again brought Satluj into the spotlight, with the film continuing to draw attention for its subject matter and the conversations surrounding its long-delayed release.

 

 
 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Harbhajan Singh's reaction to the film Satluj?

Harbhajan Singh praised Satluj as a

What is the film Satluj about?

Satluj is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, with Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. It addresses issues of oppression and the alleged abuse of state power.

Why did Satluj experience a delayed release?

The film faced prolonged delays and was pending with the CBFC, which reportedly requested over 100 changes. It was also withdrawn from the Toronto International Film Festival before its ZEE5 release.

What real-life issues did Harbhajan Singh reflect on after watching Satluj?

Harbhajan reflected on the pain of oppression by those meant to protect their own people. He highlighted Jaswant Singh Khalra's work exposing alleged illegal disappearances and secret cremations.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 06 Jul 2026 11:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Zee5 Harbhajan Singh Punjab 95 Jaswant Singh Khalra Honey Trehan Satluj Punjab '95 Harbhajan Singh X Post
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Harbhajan Singh Calls Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj A Must-Watch, Says ‘Truth Cannot Remain Buried Forever’
Harbhajan Singh Calls Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj A Must-Watch, Says ‘Truth Cannot Remain Buried Forever’
Celebrities
‘Don’t Make Film On Salman Khan’: Kala Hiran Producer Alleges Threats From ISI, Terrorists Ahead Of Delhi HC Hearing
‘Don’t Make Film On Salman Khan’: Kala Hiran Producer Alleges Death Threats Ahead Of Delhi HC Hearing
Celebrities
Travis Kelce Was Moved To Tears As Taylor Swift Sang Her Vows During 20-Minute Ceremony
Travis Kelce Was Moved To Tears As Taylor Swift Sang Her Vows During 20-Minute Ceremony
Celebrities
‘Satluj’ Director Refuses To Lose Hope After Diljit Dosanjh Film Removed From ZEE5
‘Satluj’ Director Refuses To Lose Hope After Diljit Dosanjh Film Removed From ZEE5
Advertisement

Videos

Monsoon Crisis: Maharashtra roads and rail networks thrown into chaos.
Rescue Update: Workers safely evacuated from submerged Mumbai–Pune facility.
Breaking News: High tide alert issued as Mumbai battles severe monsoon chaos.
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi begins three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand.
Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget