Harbhajan Singh praised Satluj as a
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Harbhajan Singh Calls Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj A Must-Watch, Says ‘Truth Cannot Remain Buried Forever’
Former cricketer and MP Harbhajan Singh has praised Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, calling it a must-watch after its ZEE5 release. In a detailed post on X, he lauded the film's portrayal of Jaswant Singh Khalra.
- Harbhajan Singh praised Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj as
- Film portrays activist Jaswant Khalra's fight for human rights.
- Singh highlighted film's enduring relevance regarding justice and power.
- Satluj faced delays and censorship before its ZEE5 release.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Harbhajan Singh's reaction to the film Satluj?
What is the film Satluj about?
Satluj is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, with Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. It addresses issues of oppression and the alleged abuse of state power.
Why did Satluj experience a delayed release?
The film faced prolonged delays and was pending with the CBFC, which reportedly requested over 100 changes. It was also withdrawn from the Toronto International Film Festival before its ZEE5 release.
What real-life issues did Harbhajan Singh reflect on after watching Satluj?
Harbhajan reflected on the pain of oppression by those meant to protect their own people. He highlighted Jaswant Singh Khalra's work exposing alleged illegal disappearances and secret cremations.
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