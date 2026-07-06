Former India cricketer and Member of Parliament Harbhajan Singh has praised Diljit Dosanjh’s recently released film Satluj, describing it as a must-watch after watching it on ZEE5. Sharing his thoughts on X, Harbhajan applauded the film for bringing the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra to a wider audience. He also reflected on the issues raised in the film, saying its subject remains relevant even today. The sportsman commended director Honey Trehan and lead actor Diljit Dosanjh for presenting Khalra’s life on screen. He said the truth behind such events cannot remain hidden forever, according to his post.

Harbhajan Singh Reacts To Satluj

Harbhajan Singh shared a detailed post on X after watching Satluj, which was earlier titled Punjab '95. Mentioning that the film has received a 9.7 rating on IMDb, he urged people to watch it and reflected on the real-life events that inspired the story. Recalling the historical significance of the tragedy, Harbhajan wrote, “Jallianwala Bagh stands as one of history’s greatest massacres. It was carried out by a colonial regime. But the question that haunts me after watching Jaswant Singh Khalra is different:”

Jallianwala Bagh stands as one of history’s greatest massacres. It was carried out by a colonial regime. But the question that haunts me after watching Jaswant Singh Khalra is different:



What is more painful than oppression by an outsider? When those entrusted to protect their… pic.twitter.com/zb71vPhKss — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 5, 2026

He further added, “What is more painful than oppression by an outsider? When those entrusted to protect their own people are accused of becoming the source of their greatest fear (sic).”

He Speaks About Justice

Continuing his note, Harbhajan said the role of law enforcement should always be to protect innocent people rather than misuse authority. Referring to Jaswant Singh Khalra’s work, he wrote, “A police officer’s duty is to protect innocent lives—not to abuse power. Khalra’s courage exposed evidence of alleged illegal disappearances and secret cremations, reminding us that the abuse of state power can leave wounds that last for generations (sic).”

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He also said many families in Punjab are still waiting for answers and justice. Ending his post, Harbhajan praised the film’s makers, writing, “Many families are still waiting for justice. Truth cannot remain buried forever. Outstanding work by @HoneyTrehan and @diljitdosanjh for bringing the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra to the world. His courage deserves to be remembered (sic).”

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Satluj’s Long Journey To Release

Satluj faced a prolonged delay before finally arriving on ZEE5. The film remained pending with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after reports claimed it was asked to undergo more than 100 changes, including alterations to its title and references linked to Punjab and the real-life figure it portrays.

The makers consistently maintained that the film was based on documented events. The certification dispute also led to the film being withdrawn ahead of its planned premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is inspired by the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra and stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role alongside Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

Harbhajan Singh’s reaction has once again brought Satluj into the spotlight, with the film continuing to draw attention for its subject matter and the conversations surrounding its long-delayed release.