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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNeither Alia Nor Raha, Ranbir Kapoor's Phone Wallpaper Is A Heartfelt Tribute To Someone Special

Neither Alia Nor Raha, Ranbir Kapoor's Phone Wallpaper Is A Heartfelt Tribute To Someone Special

Ranbir Kapoor's phone wallpaper featuring late father Rishi Kapoor has won fans' hearts. Spotted in Mumbai with a new look, the actor's touching tribute quickly went viral on social media.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 08:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranbir Kapoor's phone wallpaper displayed his late father, Rishi.
  • This touching tribute resonated deeply with fans online.
  • Moustache suggests 'Love & War' filming has now resumed.
  • Upcoming films include 'Ramayana', 'Love & War', 'Animal Park'.

Ranbir Kapoor has once again caught the attention of fans, but this time it is not just his new look that is making headlines. The actor was recently spotted in Mumbai sporting a moustache, fuelling speculation that he has resumed shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War after wrapping up work on Ramayana. However, it was a glimpse of Ranbir's phone wallpaper that truly struck an emotional chord with fans. Photos from the outing have gone viral, with many praising the actor for honouring his late father, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor's Wallpaper

As photographs of Ranbir surfaced online, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the wallpaper on his phone featured a picture of Rishi Kapoor rather than wife Alia Bhatt or daughter Raha.

The image is believed to be a selfie of the late actor holding a glass during a trip to Dubai. The touching tribute has resonated with fans, many of whom described it as a beautiful reminder of the close bond Ranbir shared with his father.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukaemia. Since his death, Ranbir and his family have often spoken fondly about him, while Neetu Kapoor continues to share cherished memories of the veteran actor.

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New look Sparks Buzz Around Upcoming Films

Alongside the emotional moment, Ranbir's latest appearance has also sparked discussion about his upcoming projects. After maintaining a clean-shaven look for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramayana, the actor has now been seen with a moustache, leading fans to believe he has resumed filming Love & War.

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Ranbir is set to appear in a packed slate of films over the coming months. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for release this Diwali, while Ramayana: Part 2 is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. He will also star alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, slated for release on January 21, 2027. In addition, the actor is expected to return in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park, one of the most anticipated sequels in recent years.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 08:54 PM (IST)
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Ranbir Kapoor Rishi Kapoor
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