Bihar Man Claims He Was Named In NEET Protest Case Despite Being In Russia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kishanganj resident claimed inclusion in protest case while in Russia.

Bihar Police initially responded; government to withdraw protest cases.

State government will withdraw protest cases filed before July 26.

A resident of Bihar's Kishanganj has claimed he was left shocked after discovering that his name had been included in a case linked to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests held across the country to demand education reforms.

In a purported video, Mohammad Sadaqat said he had been in Russia for the "last four months".

'I Have Been In Russia For The Past Four Months'

"On the 24th (of July), there was a protest against the NEET leak, at LRP Chowk, and the Bahadurganj administration has named me in that. I have been in Russia for the past four months," Sadaqat, a resident of Ward 12 in the town, says in the video.

"Since I am in Russia, I request the administration to remove my name from there. I will remain indebted to the administration for this," he adds, PTI reported.

The video has been widely circulated on social media. However, PTI said it could not independently verify its authenticity. LiveMint has also stated that it has not been able to verify the clip.

Police Respond

When contacted by PTI, Kishanganj Superintendent of Police Hari Mohan Shukla neither confirmed nor denied whether a person matching the claims made in the viral video had been booked.

Responding to a specific query about Sadaqat's purported video, he said, "All those who have any grievances related to the protests could approach the police for redressal."

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Earlier, the official X handle of the Bihar Police had responded to the viral video, saying the matter would be examined. However, the post is no longer visible and appears to have been deleted.

Bihar Government To Withdraw Protest Cases

Meanwhile, the BJP-led Bihar government under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has announced that it will withdraw all cases filed against students who participated in the protests.

The decision came after the CJP, which launched the demonstrations from Delhi that eventually led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister, along with the Congress-led Opposition and student organisations such as AISA, demanded that the cases be withdrawn.

According to a notification issued by the state Home Department, the government has decided to withdraw "all FIRs, complaints and show-cause notices issued in connection with incidents that took place before 6 am on July 26".

The notification also states that all those arrested in connection with these cases will be released immediately.

Nearly 700 People Detained

A total of 694 people, nearly half of them minors, were detained for allegedly attempting to enforce the statewide bandh called last week in protest against the alleged paper leak.

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