The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 saw Gautami Kapoor address the controversy surrounding her husband Ram Kapoor and Shreya Kalra. During her visit, apart from the emotional reunion with her husband, Gautami also apologised to Shreya. She later extended that apology to every woman in the house who may have felt uncomfortable because of Ram's behaviour.

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Gautami Kapoor Apologises To Shreya Kalra

After sharing an emotional reunion with Ram Kapoor, Gautami walked over to meet Shreya Kalra and addressed the issue directly.

She told Shreya, "If he has touched you inappropriately, if he has spat on you, I apologise to you on his behalf."

Keeping the conversation light afterwards, Gautami hugged Shreya and joked, "If I hug you, you're not going to say anything, right?"

Shreya responded with a smile, "No".

Gautami then addressed the rest of the female contestants, saying, "All the women, if Ram has made you uncomfortable, I apologise on his behalf. He's like that only. I'm not defending him, but he's like a teddy."

Gautami Kapoor Applauds Shilpa Shinde's Game

During her visit, Gautami also took a moment to appreciate Shilpa Shinde's performance in the reality show. She praised the way Shilpa has played the game so far and encouraged the other contestants to applaud her.

She said, "Your performance...so far...hats off to you. Give her a big round of applause everyone. Because you are doing an amazing job."

Gautami further added, "This show is a hit because of you."

Shreya Kalra Earns A Spot In The Finale Week

As part of a game twist, Gautami was given an opportunity to save Ram Kapoor from the risk zone by convincing Shreya Kalra to pick a particular card. If Shreya selected the intended card, Ram would become safe while she would move into the at-risk position.

However, despite Gautami's efforts, Shreya chose the card that secured her own position and left Ram Kapoor at risk. The result also earned Shreya a direct place in the finale week.

Reacting to the outcome, Shreya told Gautami, "Thank you so much. You're lucky for me."

When Gautami admitted that she wanted Ram back home because she missed him, Shreya replied, "He's not coming now. he's gonna be with us till the end."

Gautami then referred to the earlier controversy, saying, "If you admire him so much then why did you say that? I had to deal with so much."

Shreya responded, "We'll sort it, it's a game."

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What Were Shreya Kalra's Allegations?

Earlier in the show, Shreya Kalra alleged that Ram Kapoor had crossed her personal boundaries. She claimed that if he attempted to kiss her again while saying that her father "doesn't kiss" her that much, she would object.

Before entering the Lock Upp house, Gautami Kapoor had also defended Ram through an Instagram post. In her statement, she said that "he's like that only" and questioned why Shreya raised the issue only after feeling upset when Ram did not choose her as a gang leader during one of the tasks.