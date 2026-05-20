Rakul Preet Singh firmly believes that cheating is not acceptable in a relationship. She distinguishes between isolated mistakes and repeated dishonesty.
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After Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘Situationship’ Remark, Rakul Preet Singh Weighs In On Cheating And Second Chances
Rakul Preet Singh shared her thoughts on infidelity and forgiveness during a recent interview, days after husband Jackky Bhagnani sparked debate with his “situationship” remark about their marriage.
- Rakul Preet Singh states cheating is unacceptable in relationships.
- She believes repeated dishonesty differs from isolated lapses.
- While she doesn't support forgiveness for cheating, she acknowledges mistakes.
- Her comments follow husband Jackky Bhagnani's
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are Rakul Preet Singh's views on cheating in a relationship?
Does Rakul Preet Singh believe infidelity can be forgiven?
While she personally doesn't support cheating, Rakul acknowledges that people can make mistakes. Forgiveness may be necessary in long-term relationships, but true forgiveness often requires letting go completely.
Why did Jackky Bhagnani's 'situationship' remark go viral?
Jackky Bhagnani described his marriage as a 'situationship,' which led to misunderstandings and went viral online. Rakul later reacted humorously to the buzz.
What was Rakul Preet Singh's latest film?
Rakul Preet Singh's latest film was 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', released on May 15th. It is a spiritual successor to the 2019 film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.
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