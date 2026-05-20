After Jackky Bhagnani grabbed attention online for describing his marriage with Rakul Preet Singh as a “situationship,” Rakul has now opened up about her views on infidelity and forgiveness in relationships.

Rakul Preet Singh Shares Her Views On Cheating

During a recent appearance on the YouTube show The Bombay Journey alongside Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana, the trio discussed relationships, cheating, and whether infidelity can ever be excused. When asked if cheating could ever be acceptable in a relationship, Rakul immediately responded with a firm “no.”

Sara then added that while apologising is the least someone can do after cheating, it still does not make the act acceptable. Rakul agreed with her stance. However, Ayushmann offered a more nuanced perspective, suggesting that relationships and marriages can be complex, and genuine remorse may sometimes matter.

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Rakul then elaborated that the severity and pattern of cheating also influence how one perceives it. She suggested that repeated dishonesty is very different from an isolated lapse in judgment. When Sara asked whether cheating once could still be forgiven, Rakul clarified that she personally does not support it. At the same time, she acknowledged that people can make mistakes and that long-term relationships may sometimes require forgiveness. She also clarified that her comments were not related to her own marriage.

Ayushmann echoed a similar sentiment, noting that human beings are capable of mistakes, and sincere regret can sometimes change how situations are viewed. Sara added that she may forgive but not necessarily forget, while Rakul responded by saying that true forgiveness often eventually requires letting go completely.

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Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘Situationship’ Remark Went Viral

The conversation arrives shortly after Rakul and Jackky’s relationship became a topic of discussion online due to Jackky’s recent comments about their marriage. In an interview on the YouTube channel Zingabad, Jackky Bhagnani had described his marriage with Rakul as a “situationship,” while also explaining that the most important aspect of their bond is open communication and comfort with each other.

The remark quickly went viral on social media, with many users misunderstanding the context of his statement. Rakul later reacted to the controversy with humour through a playful social media video. In the clip, she jokingly scolded Jackky for trying to sound “Gen Z” despite being millennials. Jackky was seen apologising while laughing off the online reactions.

Rakul’s Latest Film

Rakul Preet Singh was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sara Ali Khan. The film serves as a spiritual successor to Pati Patni Aur Woh, which featured Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, and was itself inspired by the 1978 classic starring Sanjeev Kumar.

Released on May 15, the film received mixed responses and did not perform as expected at the box office, despite praise for its comedic moments and energetic performances.