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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAfter Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘Situationship’ Remark, Rakul Preet Singh Weighs In On Cheating And Second Chances

After Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘Situationship’ Remark, Rakul Preet Singh Weighs In On Cheating And Second Chances

Rakul Preet Singh shared her thoughts on infidelity and forgiveness during a recent interview, days after husband Jackky Bhagnani sparked debate with his “situationship” remark about their marriage.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 20 May 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rakul Preet Singh states cheating is unacceptable in relationships.
  • She believes repeated dishonesty differs from isolated lapses.
  • While she doesn't support forgiveness for cheating, she acknowledges mistakes.
  • Her comments follow husband Jackky Bhagnani's

After Jackky Bhagnani grabbed attention online for describing his marriage with Rakul Preet Singh as a “situationship,” Rakul has now opened up about her views on infidelity and forgiveness in relationships.

Rakul Preet Singh Shares Her Views On Cheating

During a recent appearance on the YouTube show The Bombay Journey alongside Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana, the trio discussed relationships, cheating, and whether infidelity can ever be excused. When asked if cheating could ever be acceptable in a relationship, Rakul immediately responded with a firm “no.”

Sara then added that while apologising is the least someone can do after cheating, it still does not make the act acceptable. Rakul agreed with her stance. However, Ayushmann offered a more nuanced perspective, suggesting that relationships and marriages can be complex, and genuine remorse may sometimes matter.

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Rakul then elaborated that the severity and pattern of cheating also influence how one perceives it. She suggested that repeated dishonesty is very different from an isolated lapse in judgment. When Sara asked whether cheating once could still be forgiven, Rakul clarified that she personally does not support it. At the same time, she acknowledged that people can make mistakes and that long-term relationships may sometimes require forgiveness. She also clarified that her comments were not related to her own marriage.

Ayushmann echoed a similar sentiment, noting that human beings are capable of mistakes, and sincere regret can sometimes change how situations are viewed. Sara added that she may forgive but not necessarily forget, while Rakul responded by saying that true forgiveness often eventually requires letting go completely.

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Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘Situationship’ Remark Went Viral

The conversation arrives shortly after Rakul and Jackky’s relationship became a topic of discussion online due to Jackky’s recent comments about their marriage. In an interview on the YouTube channel Zingabad, Jackky Bhagnani had described his marriage with Rakul as a “situationship,” while also explaining that the most important aspect of their bond is open communication and comfort with each other.

The remark quickly went viral on social media, with many users misunderstanding the context of his statement. Rakul later reacted to the controversy with humour through a playful social media video. In the clip, she jokingly scolded Jackky for trying to sound “Gen Z” despite being millennials. Jackky was seen apologising while laughing off the online reactions.

Rakul’s Latest Film

Rakul Preet Singh was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sara Ali Khan. The film serves as a spiritual successor to Pati Patni Aur Woh, which featured Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, and was itself inspired by the 1978 classic starring Sanjeev Kumar.

Released on May 15, the film received mixed responses and did not perform as expected at the box office, despite praise for its comedic moments and energetic performances.

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are Rakul Preet Singh's views on cheating in a relationship?

Rakul Preet Singh firmly believes that cheating is not acceptable in a relationship. She distinguishes between isolated mistakes and repeated dishonesty.

Does Rakul Preet Singh believe infidelity can be forgiven?

While she personally doesn't support cheating, Rakul acknowledges that people can make mistakes. Forgiveness may be necessary in long-term relationships, but true forgiveness often requires letting go completely.

Why did Jackky Bhagnani's 'situationship' remark go viral?

Jackky Bhagnani described his marriage as a 'situationship,' which led to misunderstandings and went viral online. Rakul later reacted humorously to the buzz.

What was Rakul Preet Singh's latest film?

Rakul Preet Singh's latest film was 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', released on May 15th. It is a spiritual successor to the 2019 film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jackky Bhagnani Rakul Preet Singh Sara Ali Khan Ayushmann Khurrana Rakul On Cheating Rakul Preet Singh Interview Rakul Jackky Controversy
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