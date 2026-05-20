Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has opened up about his struggles within the film and music industry, alleging that influential figures have deliberately pushed him out of multiple projects over the years. In a lengthy message shared on Instagram Stories, Amaal claimed he had been removed from nearly 60 projects and hinted at ongoing politics and groupism within the entertainment industry.

Amaal Mallik Claims He Was Removed From Multiple Projects

On Tuesday night, Amaal posted an emotional note addressing his fans directly. In the message, he alleged that several influential individuals in the industry had worked against him professionally. He also revealed that he personally turned down around 20 films because he did not connect with the creative environment or working conditions offered to him.

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“The big boys in powerful positions have got me out of more than 60 odd projects. 20 films toh maine khud hi mana kar diye as it was beneath me to work in those setups. The musician in me wouldn't be able to respect himself. I still did my bit, and will always do my best to put music and shoot videos whenever possible for my fans, with or without the movies. No regrets at all, it's their loss :) But somehow it becomes a loss to my listeners & fans, and I'm sorry for that, but I need to make it clear to all of you,” he wrote.

‘Powerful People Don’t Want Me In Films’

The composer further stated that despite trying consistently over the last eight years, he has struggled to maintain a place in mainstream Bollywood projects due to resistance from influential groups within the industry. According to Amaal, his straightforward nature and unwillingness to stay silent about industry practices have also created friction. He additionally alleged that he and his family have faced indirect threats because of his stance.

“I'm trying my best for the last 8 years, with utmost sincerity & obviously some respectful terms & conditions of working but sadly it doesn't work for this place. Plus my inability to hide the truth about this place and its workings irks them further and leads to pointless threats to me and family. There are some very powerful set of people that don't want me to be part of their films or any film for a matter of fact, and it's not just LABELS, it's beyond that NOW, it's a mixed syndicate of egoistic humans,” he added.

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Amaal Accuses Industry Of ‘Award-Worthy Politics’

Although Amaal refrained from naming anyone directly, he hinted that those responsible would eventually face consequences. He alleged that internal politics within the industry have impacted his visibility in Bollywood music over the years. “I will not name them today but their time will come someday and the lord above will show them their place. All of them are playing award-worthy politics for almost 8 years now, and that's why you hear less of my music in films,” the 35-year-old wrote.

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‘Even Nepotism Isn’t Working’

Amaal, who comes from a well-known musical family, also commented on nepotism and insider culture in the entertainment industry. He is the son of composer Daboo Malik and nephew of Anu Malik. However, he suggested that family connections have not necessarily benefited him professionally. “I can't be part of a clout, a power setup, or be part of petty groupism. Even the NEPOTISM isn't working,” he wrote.

Concluding the note, Amaal urged fans to continue supporting his independent music regardless of whether he gets opportunities in films. “SO MUJHE MAAF KARO..... MERA INDIE MUSIC SUNO. IF A FILM SONG COMES GREAT, IF NOT THEN DON'T FRET.”

Amaal Mallik’s Career Journey

Amaal Mallik began his Bollywood journey as a music composer with Jai Ho starring Salman Khan in 2014. He rose to prominence with the hit track from Roy, Sooraj Dooba Hai, which became widely popular.

Over the years, he has composed music for films including Hero, Airlift, Kapoor & Sons, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh and Vedaa. Apart from composing, he has also sung several tracks from his own soundtracks. While he actively released independent singles during the early phase of his career, his last indie release came out in 2021.