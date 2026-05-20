Amaal Mallik alleges that influential figures have deliberately removed him from multiple projects. He believes this is due to industry politics and groupism.
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Amaal Mallik Opens Up On Struggles In Bollywood In Emotional Post, Claims 'Powerful People Got Me Out Of 60 Projects'
Amaal Mallik alleged that powerful figures in the film and music industry removed him from nearly 60 projects over eight years. In a note, he criticised Bollywood politics, and industry pressure.
- Singer Amaal Mallik alleges industry figures blocked 60+ projects.
- He claims powerful people resist his mainstream film inclusion.
- Mallik cites
- He asks fans to support his independent music releases.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What challenges has Amaal Mallik faced in the music industry?
How many projects has Amaal Mallik claimed to be removed from?
Amaal Mallik claimed he has been removed from over 60 projects by influential people in the industry. He also personally declined about 20 films.
Why does Amaal Mallik believe he is being pushed out of projects?
He attributes it to powerful individuals and a syndicate of egoistic humans who resist his inclusion in films. His straightforward nature and unwillingness to hide industry truths also contribute to friction.
Has Amaal Mallik's family faced any threats?
Yes, Amaal Mallik alleged that he and his family have faced indirect threats due to his stance on industry practices and his unwillingness to remain silent.
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