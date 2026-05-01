Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raja Shivaji released May 1; audience reactions varied online.

Riteish Deshmukh praised for intense portrayal of Shivaji Maharaj.

Sanjay Dutt's Fierce portrayal of Afzal Khan receives attention.

Film boasts grand scale, reportedly most expensive Marathi movie.

The wait is over, and the internet is already buzzing. As Raja Shivaji hit theatres today, on May 1, audiences wasted no time sharing their verdict and opinions online. Within hours of release, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with rections, ranging from thunderous praise to sharp criticism.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Raja Shivaji Cameo Goes Viral, Fans Cheer As He Delivers Dialogue In Marathi: WATCH

A Power-Packed Performance By Riteish Deshmukh

Early viewers seem largely impressed by Riteish Deshmukh's transformation in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Many described his portrayal as intense and commanding, with a screen presence that holds attention throughout.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt’s turn as Afzal Khan has also caught attention. His portrayal of the antagonist is being described as fierce and authoritative, with many viewers singling out his face-offs with Shivaji as some of the film’s most gripping sequences.

What Netizens Are Saying

Social media reactions have been varied, adding layers to the film’s reception.

#RajaShivaji - First Review – ⭐⭐⭐⭐ /5 🤯🔥



This film is a complete goosebumps experience.



Riteish Deshmukh is absolutely brilliant as Maharaj Chhatrapati Shivaji

His screen presence, intensity, and performance are on another level every entry gives goosebumps!



Sanjay… pic.twitter.com/7qVDUNFPgd — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) April 27, 2026

Film critic Ravi Chaudhary praised Riteish Deshmukh's performance saying, "His screen presence, intensity, and performance are on another level every entry gives goosebumps!"

#SalmanKhan as JIVA MAHAL in #RajaShivaji 🔥🗡️



Ritesh Deshmukh really brings out Salman Khan's INTENSE SCREEN PRESENCE in this one..💥💥⚡



What a FIERY CAMEO..!!! 👏🏼👏🏼🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9IeXgonpfl — A.S (@MrAs8010) May 1, 2026

One user wrote, "Ritesh Deshmukh really brings out Salman Khan's INTENSE SCREEN PRESENCE in this one.."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared his thoughts, stating, "Handling a subject of such monumental importance is no easy task, but director #RiteishDeshmukh rises to the occasion with remarkable confidence and conviction... His storytelling is immersive, his vision crystal-clear, and his execution nothing short of spectacular."

#RajaShivaji Review - Magnificent Blockbuster 🚩🚩



Rating - ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ✨



Raja Shivaji is a monumental moment for Marathi cinema bringing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to life with unmatched grandeur, authenticity, and technical brilliance. 👏👏@Riteishd delivers a… pic.twitter.com/75HzHjsKJg — Girish ✨ (@Girish__28) May 1, 2026

Another user wrote, "With Ajay Atul’s thunderous music and Santosh Sivan’s breathtaking visuals, this isn’t just a film.. it’s a celebration of Swarajya."

First Review #RajaShivaji ! Another Fake propaganda film against Muslims ! Shame on you #RiteshDhesmukh for targeting muslims. You are such a coward. Bollywood is Hinduwood now. Dialogues are fully against Muslims! Shame on makers for ruined historical film.



1⭐️/5⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 28, 2026

However, not all responses have been positive. One user offered a sharply critical take, writing, "Another Fake propaganda film against Muslims !"

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A Mega-Scale Historical Vision

Directed and co-written by Riteish Deshmukh, the film is backed by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande. With a cast that includes Abhishek Bachchan and Mahesh Manjrekar, the film explores the life and legacy of Shivaji, the Maratha ruler who founded the empire.

Mounted on a massive scale and shot across locations like Mumbai and the Western Ghats, Raja Shivaji is reportedly the most expensive Marathi film ever made, with a budget of Rs 100 crore.