Raja Shivaji was released today, on May 1st. Audiences have been sharing their opinions online shortly after its release.
Raja Shivaji FIRST Reviews: Fans Call It 'Mass Entertainer'; Salman Khan's Cameo Steals Spotlight
Raja Shivaji X reviews are in. Fans praise Riteish Deshmukh’s performance and call it a mass entertainer, while Salman Khan’s cameo creates major buzz.
- Raja Shivaji released May 1; audience reactions varied online.
- Riteish Deshmukh praised for intense portrayal of Shivaji Maharaj.
- Sanjay Dutt's Fierce portrayal of Afzal Khan receives attention.
- Film boasts grand scale, reportedly most expensive Marathi movie.
The wait is over, and the internet is already buzzing. As Raja Shivaji hit theatres today, on May 1, audiences wasted no time sharing their verdict and opinions online. Within hours of release, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with rections, ranging from thunderous praise to sharp criticism.
ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Raja Shivaji Cameo Goes Viral, Fans Cheer As He Delivers Dialogue In Marathi: WATCH
A Power-Packed Performance By Riteish Deshmukh
Early viewers seem largely impressed by Riteish Deshmukh's transformation in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Many described his portrayal as intense and commanding, with a screen presence that holds attention throughout.
Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt’s turn as Afzal Khan has also caught attention. His portrayal of the antagonist is being described as fierce and authoritative, with many viewers singling out his face-offs with Shivaji as some of the film’s most gripping sequences.
What Netizens Are Saying
Social media reactions have been varied, adding layers to the film’s reception.
#RajaShivaji - First Review – ⭐⭐⭐⭐ /5 🤯🔥— Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) April 27, 2026
This film is a complete goosebumps experience.
Riteish Deshmukh is absolutely brilliant as Maharaj Chhatrapati Shivaji
His screen presence, intensity, and performance are on another level every entry gives goosebumps!
Sanjay… pic.twitter.com/7qVDUNFPgd
Film critic Ravi Chaudhary praised Riteish Deshmukh's performance saying, "His screen presence, intensity, and performance are on another level every entry gives goosebumps!"
#SalmanKhan as JIVA MAHAL in #RajaShivaji 🔥🗡️— A.S (@MrAs8010) May 1, 2026
Ritesh Deshmukh really brings out Salman Khan's INTENSE SCREEN PRESENCE in this one..💥💥⚡
What a FIERY CAMEO..!!! 👏🏼👏🏼🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9IeXgonpfl
One user wrote, "Ritesh Deshmukh really brings out Salman Khan's INTENSE SCREEN PRESENCE in this one.."
#OneWordReview...#RajaShivaji: POWER-PACKED.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2026
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐️½
A magnificent tribute to one of #India's greatest warrior kings – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj... Director #RiteishDeshmukh delivers a landmark film... DON'T MISS IT! #RajaShivajiReview#RajaShivaji is a grand… pic.twitter.com/ooQyQaNeMo
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared his thoughts, stating, "Handling a subject of such monumental importance is no easy task, but director #RiteishDeshmukh rises to the occasion with remarkable confidence and conviction... His storytelling is immersive, his vision crystal-clear, and his execution nothing short of spectacular."
#RajaShivaji Review - Magnificent Blockbuster 🚩🚩— Girish ✨ (@Girish__28) May 1, 2026
Rating - ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ✨
Raja Shivaji is a monumental moment for Marathi cinema bringing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to life with unmatched grandeur, authenticity, and technical brilliance. 👏👏@Riteishd delivers a… pic.twitter.com/75HzHjsKJg
Another user wrote, "With Ajay Atul’s thunderous music and Santosh Sivan’s breathtaking visuals, this isn’t just a film.. it’s a celebration of Swarajya."
First Review #RajaShivaji ! Another Fake propaganda film against Muslims ! Shame on you #RiteshDhesmukh for targeting muslims. You are such a coward. Bollywood is Hinduwood now. Dialogues are fully against Muslims! Shame on makers for ruined historical film.— Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 28, 2026
1⭐️/5⭐️
However, not all responses have been positive. One user offered a sharply critical take, writing, "Another Fake propaganda film against Muslims !"
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Holds Steady At Box Office, Could Break Baahubali 2 Record This Weekend
A Mega-Scale Historical Vision
Directed and co-written by Riteish Deshmukh, the film is backed by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande. With a cast that includes Abhishek Bachchan and Mahesh Manjrekar, the film explores the life and legacy of Shivaji, the Maratha ruler who founded the empire.
Mounted on a massive scale and shot across locations like Mumbai and the Western Ghats, Raja Shivaji is reportedly the most expensive Marathi film ever made, with a budget of Rs 100 crore.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
When was Raja Shivaji released?
What are the early reactions to Riteish Deshmukh's performance in Raja Shivaji?
Early viewers are largely impressed by Riteish Deshmukh's portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, describing his performance as intense and commanding with great screen presence.
How is Sanjay Dutt's performance as Afzal Khan being received?
Sanjay Dutt's performance as Afzal Khan has also garnered attention. Viewers are describing his portrayal as fierce and authoritative, with his face-offs with Shivaji being highlighted as gripping.
What is the reported budget of Raja Shivaji?
Raja Shivaji is reportedly the most expensive Marathi film ever made, with a budget of Rs 100 crore. It was shot across locations like Mumbai and the Western Ghats.