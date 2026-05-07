Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Absolute Horses***': Robert Downey Jr Thinks Influencers Cannot Replace Actors

'Absolute Horses***': Robert Downey Jr Thinks Influencers Cannot Replace Actors

Robert Downey Jr. criticised influencer culture, calling claims they are future stars “absolute horseshit” on the Conversations for our Daughters podcast. He questioned shallow online fame.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 07 May 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Robert Downey Jr. dismisses influencer fame as future stardom.
  • He criticizes rapid online fame without artistic work.
  • Downey encourages youth towards education and creativity.
  • He acknowledges some influencers are grounded and cool.

Robert Downey Jr. has stirred debate in the entertainment world after strongly rejecting the idea that social media influencers will become “the stars of the future.” Speaking on the Conversations for our Daughters podcast, the veteran actor criticised how online fame is created today, where celebrity can be built without traditional artistic work. While he acknowledged the changing digital landscape, he questioned its long-term value and impact on creativity, education, and genuine artistic contribution.

Robert Downey Jr's Claim On Influencer Stardom

Actor Robert Downey Jr. has sparked a conversation about fame and digital culture after making sharp comments about social media influencers on the Conversations for our Daughters podcast. The Iron Man star said it is “absolute horseshit” to believe that influencers represent the future of stardom.

He explained how modern celebrity can be created quickly and without traditional effort, saying, “nowadays people can create celebrity without ever doing much besides rolling a phone on themselves.”

However, Downey clarified that he does not view the trend entirely negatively. He said, “I don't look at that as a negative thing. I just look at it as more like the challenge for individuation is being upped.” He suggested that young people still have the choice to pursue deeper goals beyond online fame.

Robert Downey Jr's Advice To Youth

He added that he hopes young audiences focus on education, creativity, and meaningful work instead of becoming dependent on social media validation. “Hopefully the [larger] part of the youth of – let's just call it America for locality's sake – is gonna say, ‘Yeah, but that's not my thing. I want to go do something, I'm going to make something, I want to build something, I want to educate myself and I want to have more inputs, so whatever my output is, it isn't just a self-aggrandizing kind of influencer-type thing,” he said.

ALSO READ | Celina Jaitly Cries At Son’s Grave Amid Divorce Battle With Peter Hagg, Says 'Children Being Kept Away From Me'

Downey also shared a personal example involving his son, saying, “[My 14-year-old son] kinda got caught up in this whole influencer thing… it becomes a religion.”

He compared certain online personalities to “Evangelical hucksters of the information age,” while also noting that not all influencers are negative. “I also know when I am promoting a film now I've gotten to know a few of these influencers, and I find many of them grounded, accomplished, cool people,” he added.

ALSO READ | ‘The Kerala Story’ Director Says He Stays Away From Bollywood Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan; Here's Why

Reflecting on his own massive online following from his Marvel role as Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame, Downey said he avoids overusing social media. “I don't wish to be consumed,” he said, explaining that he does not want to “manufacture” online moments just for engagement.

He also recalled early days of digital promotion, saying filmmaker Jon Favreau’s live tweeting during Iron Man’s Comic Con debut marked a shift where audiences began to feel directly involved in shaping entertainment narratives.

 
 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Robert Downey Jr.'s stance on social media influencers becoming future stars?

Robert Downey Jr. strongly rejects the idea that social media influencers will become the stars of the future, calling it

Why does Robert Downey Jr. criticize influencer fame?

He criticizes it because celebrity can be created quickly online without traditional artistic work or effort.

Does Robert Downey Jr. think all influencers are negative?

No, he acknowledges that many influencers are grounded, accomplished, and cool people, but questions the long-term value of online fame.

What advice does Robert Downey Jr. have for young people?

He hopes youth will focus on education, creativity, and meaningful work rather than solely pursuing online fame and validation.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 07 May 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iron Man Avengers: Endgame Robert Downey Jr Entertainment Industry Jon Favreau Comic Con
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Absolute Horses***': Robert Downey Jr Thinks Influencers Cannot Replace Actors
'Absolute Horses***': Robert Downey Jr Thinks Influencers Cannot Replace Actors
Celebrities
‘Welcome’ To Met Gala: Anil Kapoor’s AI-Generated Look Has Internet In Splits
‘Welcome’ To Met Gala: Anil Kapoor’s AI-Generated Look Has Internet In Splits
Celebrities
BJP’s Big Win In West Bengal Clears Way For ‘The Bengal Files’ Release In State Tomorrow
BJP’s Big Win In West Bengal Clears Way For ‘The Bengal Files’ Release In State Tomorrow
Celebrities
Celina Jaitly Cries At Son’s Grave Amid Divorce Battle With Peter Hagg, Says 'Children Being Kept Away From Me'
Celina Jaitly Cries At Son’s Grave Amid Divorce Battle With Peter Hagg, Says 'Children Being Kept Away From Me'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Leader Shuvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath Murdered in Bengal
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar Mark Major NDA Show of Strength in Patna
Breaking: Bihar cabinet expansion continues as multiple leaders from diverse communities take oath
Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar arrives on stage at Bihar oath ceremony, receives grand welcome
Breaking: Nishant Kumar sworn in as minister, marking his entry into active politics
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Law And Order Decline, Muslim Vote Assumptions: TMC’s Setback Explained
Opinion
Embed widget