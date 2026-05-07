'Absolute Horses***': Robert Downey Jr Thinks Influencers Cannot Replace Actors

Robert Downey Jr. has stirred debate in the entertainment world after strongly rejecting the idea that social media influencers will become “the stars of the future.” Speaking on the Conversations for our Daughters podcast, the veteran actor criticised how online fame is created today, where celebrity can be built without traditional artistic work. While he acknowledged the changing digital landscape, he questioned its long-term value and impact on creativity, education, and genuine artistic contribution.

Robert Downey Jr's Claim On Influencer Stardom

Actor Robert Downey Jr. has sparked a conversation about fame and digital culture after making sharp comments about social media influencers on the Conversations for our Daughters podcast. The Iron Man star said it is “absolute horseshit” to believe that influencers represent the future of stardom.

He explained how modern celebrity can be created quickly and without traditional effort, saying, “nowadays people can create celebrity without ever doing much besides rolling a phone on themselves.”

However, Downey clarified that he does not view the trend entirely negatively. He said, “I don't look at that as a negative thing. I just look at it as more like the challenge for individuation is being upped.” He suggested that young people still have the choice to pursue deeper goals beyond online fame.

Robert Downey Jr's Advice To Youth

He added that he hopes young audiences focus on education, creativity, and meaningful work instead of becoming dependent on social media validation. “Hopefully the [larger] part of the youth of – let's just call it America for locality's sake – is gonna say, ‘Yeah, but that's not my thing. I want to go do something, I'm going to make something, I want to build something, I want to educate myself and I want to have more inputs, so whatever my output is, it isn't just a self-aggrandizing kind of influencer-type thing,” he said.

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Downey also shared a personal example involving his son, saying, “[My 14-year-old son] kinda got caught up in this whole influencer thing… it becomes a religion.”

He compared certain online personalities to “Evangelical hucksters of the information age,” while also noting that not all influencers are negative. “I also know when I am promoting a film now I've gotten to know a few of these influencers, and I find many of them grounded, accomplished, cool people,” he added.

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Reflecting on his own massive online following from his Marvel role as Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame, Downey said he avoids overusing social media. “I don't wish to be consumed,” he said, explaining that he does not want to “manufacture” online moments just for engagement.

He also recalled early days of digital promotion, saying filmmaker Jon Favreau’s live tweeting during Iron Man’s Comic Con debut marked a shift where audiences began to feel directly involved in shaping entertainment narratives.