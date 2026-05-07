Robert Downey Jr. strongly rejects the idea that social media influencers will become the stars of the future, calling it
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'Absolute Horses***': Robert Downey Jr Thinks Influencers Cannot Replace Actors
Robert Downey Jr. criticised influencer culture, calling claims they are future stars “absolute horseshit” on the Conversations for our Daughters podcast. He questioned shallow online fame.
- Robert Downey Jr. dismisses influencer fame as future stardom.
- He criticizes rapid online fame without artistic work.
- Downey encourages youth towards education and creativity.
- He acknowledges some influencers are grounded and cool.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Robert Downey Jr.'s stance on social media influencers becoming future stars?
Why does Robert Downey Jr. criticize influencer fame?
He criticizes it because celebrity can be created quickly online without traditional artistic work or effort.
Does Robert Downey Jr. think all influencers are negative?
No, he acknowledges that many influencers are grounded, accomplished, and cool people, but questions the long-term value of online fame.
What advice does Robert Downey Jr. have for young people?
He hopes youth will focus on education, creativity, and meaningful work rather than solely pursuing online fame and validation.
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