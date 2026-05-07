Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Sudipto Sen prefers not to work with Bollywood superstars.

He feels big stars often compromise a film's creative direction.

Sen prioritizes creative control over directing films for stars.

He was confident 'The Kerala Story' would succeed commercially.

Director Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story performed strongly at the box office despite being surrounded by controversies. Now, in a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed why he prefers not to work with Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

Why Sudipto Sen Avoids Working With Big Stars

During an interview with The Free Press Journal, Sudipto Sen was asked why he stays away from working with major stars. Responding to the question, the filmmaker said, “The thing is, I am a confident person, but not overconfident.” He explained that while he can fully control his own films, he does not want to deal with the pressure that comes with directing projects led by huge stars. According to him, big actors often change the creative direction of a film.

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He said, “When a big star comes in, your responsibility becomes making their film. You make an Akshay Kumar film, you make a Shah Rukh Khan film.” Sudipto further added that in such situations, “directors are not allowed to remain directors.” He called it a creative compromise that he does not want to accept.

The filmmaker concluded by saying that he would rather focus on his own stories and creativity than make films for someone else.

What He Said About ‘The Kerala Story’

In the same interview, Sudipto Sen shared that he was always confident about the commercial success of The Kerala Story. He said he had predicted that the film would cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

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He also mentioned that he never intended to make the film look like a “big star film” and was sure from the beginning that he would not cast major superstars in it.

About Sudipto Sen

Sudipto Sen is an Indian filmmaker known for making socially and politically driven stories. He has directed films like The Last Monk, Lucknow Times and Yeh Suhagrat Impossible. He gained nationwide attention with The Kerala Story in 2023, which he both wrote and directed. However, he is not associated with the sequel of the film.