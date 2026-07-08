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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Took 3 Months To Source Ruby, 256 Hours To Make Ring

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Took 3 Months To Source Ruby, 256 Hours To Make Ring

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt tied the knot on July 5 in an intimate ceremony at the actor's Bandra residence, attended by close friends and family.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 09:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Newlyweds Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt's ruby ring caught attention.
  • Custom ruby ring took months sourcing, hundreds of hours crafting.
  • Madagascar ruby features unique cabochon cut, exceptional quality.
  • Gauri previously wore another bespoke aquamarine ring from Aamir.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt accepted each other as husband and wife in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family on Sunday. During their first public appearance as husband and wife, Gauri caught everyone’s attention with her chunky wedding ring. While many initially assumed it was a diamond, the jeweller behind the design has now confirmed that the centre stone is a natural ruby.

What makes the ring even more special is the craftsmanship behind it. The custom-made piece took three months to source the perfect ruby and 256 hours of meticulous handcrafting by 131 pairs of skilled artisans. The gemstone is secured using a classic prong setting.

Gauri Spratt’s Wedding Ring

The ring features a distinctive design in which the ruby is elevated within a coronet-style gold gallery. Instead of sitting flush against the band, the setting rises in soft, crown-like peaks that elegantly cradle the gemstone.

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At its centre is a cabochon-cut natural ruby, polished into a smooth dome rather than faceted. This cut enhances the stone’s rich oxblood-red hue, allowing it to glow with remarkable depth. The ruby is mounted in a scalloped gold setting that flows into crown-inspired points before joining a band finished with delicate milgrain detailing. Viewed from the side, the ring resembles a bold bombé signet, giving it a sculptural, eye-catching profile.

The ruby was sourced from Madagascar, with the jeweller, QWEEN, stating that fewer than 0.1 per cent of natural rubies meet this level of quality.

Not The First Bespoke Piece

This isn’t the first bespoke piece of jewellery Gauri has been seen wearing from the brand. Earlier, she was spotted wearing a rare aquamarine ring, which was gifted by Aamir Khan and privately commissioned through the brand. 

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That ring featured a Brazilian aquamarine in a vivid ocean-blue shade, set in gold and surrounded by 40 natural diamonds. 

According to the jeweller, aquamarines of comparable size and clarity account for less than 0.3 per cent of stones found worldwide, making it another exceptionally rare creation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What gemstone is featured in Gauri Spratt's wedding ring?

The center stone in Gauri Spratt's wedding ring is a natural, cabochon-cut ruby. It was initially mistaken for a diamond by many.

What is unique about the design of Gauri Spratt's wedding ring?

The ruby is elevated within a coronet-style gold gallery, with the setting rising in soft, crown-like peaks. It features delicate milgrain detailing on the band.

Where was the ruby for Gauri Spratt's wedding ring sourced from?

The ruby for Gauri Spratt's wedding ring was sourced from Madagascar. The jeweller, QWEEN, stated that fewer than 0.1 percent of natural rubies meet this quality.

Has Gauri Spratt received other custom jewellery from Aamir Khan?

Yes, Aamir Khan previously gifted Gauri Spratt a privately commissioned rare aquamarine ring from the same brand, QWEEN. It featured a Brazilian aquamarine surrounded by 40 diamonds.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 09:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan ENtertainment News Gauri Spratt
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