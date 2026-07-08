Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjabi influencer Ranjeet Kaur and husband face legal action.

Police registered FIR for obscene content, hurting religious sentiments.

Kaur denies charges, claiming harassment; investigation is ongoing.

Punjabi social media influencer Ranjeet Kaur, popularly known as 'Bhabhi Chummewali', has once again found herself in the spotlight, but this time over a legal controversy. An FIR has been registered against her and her husband, Jinda Hans, following allegations that their online content promotes obscenity and hurts religious sentiments. The complaint has sparked fresh debate on the boundaries of digital content creation and social responsibility. As the investigation continues, many are also asking who Ranjeet Kaur is and how she became one of Punjab's most recognised internet personalities. Here's a closer look at the influencer and the controversy.

Who Is Ranjeet Kaur?

Ranjeet Kaur, better known online as 'Bhabhi Chummewali', is a popular Punjabi content creator with a large following on Instagram and YouTube. She rose to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic after posting short comedy videos on social media. Her nickname originated after she blew a flying kiss to followers in one of her videos. Viewers began calling her 'Bhabhi Chummewali', and she later adopted the name as her digital identity.

As her popularity grew, Ranjeet also appeared in a cameo role in Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi blockbuster Jatt & Juliet 3. She regularly shares comedy videos featuring her husband, Jinda Hans, and their family.

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Why Has An FIR Been Filed?

Ranjeet Kaur and Jinda Hans are now facing legal action after an FIR was registered at Moti Nagar Police Station in Ludhiana. According to the complaint filed by Nihang Singh leader Manpreet Singh Khalsa, the couple allegedly used obscene language, objectionable gestures, and vulgar content in their videos, which, the complainant claims, negatively affect children and society. The complaint also alleges that some of their videos hurt religious sentiments.

Based on these allegations, Punjab Police has registered a case under Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act and has begun an investigation.

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Influencer Responds To Allegations

The controversy is not the first involving Ranjeet Kaur's content. Earlier, a group of Nihang Singhs had visited her residence and objected to her videos. At the time, the influencer said she only created rhyming comedy videos for entertainment and that social media content was her family's source of income.

Following the FIR, Ranjeet Kaur and Jinda Hans released a video claiming they were being harassed without justification. They said they would present their side of the story and all relevant evidence before the police at the appropriate time. The investigation into the allegations is currently underway. While the FIR has intensified scrutiny over the influencer's content, authorities are yet to conclude their probe into the matter.