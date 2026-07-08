The video shows Samay Raina asking Johnny Sins about his talents. Johnny and Comatozze then join in a dance to 'Oye Hoye Kya Scene Hai' on the set of the show.
Johnny Sins And Comatozze Dance Video From Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 Goes Viral; Fans Ask If It’s AI
Ahead of the third episode of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2, a dance video featuring Johnny Sins and Comatozze has gone viral on social media.
- Johnny Sins, Comatozze viral dance video from Raina show.
- Social media users question video authenticity, debating genuine, AI.
- Unconfirmed video heightens anticipation for Samay Raina next episode.
A video purportedly showing Johnny Sins and Comatozze dancing on the sets of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 has gone viral on social media. The video, which has left fans both curious and impressed, came to the fore shortly after another video featuring Johnny Sins, Comatozze, and Samay Raina gained significant traction online.
As Samay Raina has not officially revealed the panellists for the upcoming episode of the reality show, which streams on Netflix and YouTube, the viral videos have only heightened anticipation among fans.
Johnny Sins And Comatozze’s Viral Dance Video
The now-viral video opens to show Samay Raina asking Johnny Sins whether he has any talent beyond what he is known for. Moments later, Johnny gets up from his seat, joins Comatozze, and the duo breaks into a dance to Oye Hoye Kya Scene Hai.
Jonny Sins and Comatozze just revealed their hidden talent on India's Got Latent 💀🔥 pic.twitter.com/0B9hbMAHWm— Walter Black (@BryanBergX) July 7, 2026
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Many social media users speculate whether it is genuine or AI-generated. Despite this, the video has started a discussion online and further fuelled excitement for the next episode of the show. However, neither Samay Raina nor the guest judges have confirmed their presence.
ABP Live could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
About India’s Got Latent Season 2
The second season of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent is streaming on both YouTube and Netflix.
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The first episode featured Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Ashish Solanki as guest judges, while the second episode saw Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Harsh Limbachiyaa join the panel.
Both episodes have also featured Samay Raina alongside his close friend Balraj Singh Ghai.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does the viral video featuring Johnny Sins and Comatozze show?
Has the authenticity of the Johnny Sins and Comatozze dance video been confirmed?
No, neither Samay Raina nor the guest judges have confirmed their presence. Social media users speculate if it's genuine or AI-generated, and ABP Live could not independently verify its authenticity.
Where can fans watch Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2?
The second season of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent is available for streaming on both YouTube and Netflix.
Have the panellists for upcoming episodes of India's Got Latent Season 2 been announced?
Samay Raina has not yet officially revealed the panellists for the upcoming episodes of the reality show. The viral videos have only heightened anticipation among fans.