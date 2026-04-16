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HomeEntertainmentMoviesRamayana Release Date Out: Yash Confirms October Release For Ranbir Kapoor Film, Responds To VFX Criticism

Ramayana Release Date Out: Yash Confirms October Release For Ranbir Kapoor Film, Responds To VFX Criticism

Ramayana Release Date Out: The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ramayana film set for October 2026 release window.
  • Yash confirmed October 2026 release, not Diwali.
  • Yash addresses VFX criticism, calls it work-in-progress.

The release window of the much-awaited fantasy epic Ramayana has been confirmed by actor Yash. The film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, will arrive in theatres in October 2026. Speaking at an event in Las Vegas, Yash revealed that the first part of the Rs 4000 crore film is planned for an October release this year. 

Earlier, the makers had indicated that the film would release around Diwali 2026, which falls in the first week of November.

Ramayana Release Window Confirmed

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. According to Yash, the film is scheduled to hit theatres around Diwali next year, towards the end of October.

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“Ramayana, we are planning this year. This year, Diwali, which is in October last week,” Yash said while speaking to a reporter at CinemaCon.

While he confirmed the release window, the actor did not reveal the exact date. Speaking about the film’s impact, Yash added, “Ramayana has a certain substance that stays with you for a long time.”

Yash Responds To VFX Criticism

Yash also addressed the criticism surrounding the film’s VFX after a teaser featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram was released a few weeks ago. While the teaser generated excitement among fans, it also received criticism for its visuals, with even Hrithik Roshan reacting to the debate.

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Responding to the criticism, Yash said the visuals are still a work in progress and will improve significantly before the final release.

“See, that’s where I think DNEG comes in,” he said with a laugh. “Namit, who is my producing partner, comes in with that expertise. So, the photorealistic visuals what you’re talking…and it’s still a work in progress. I’m sure it will be even more better with the finished product. We’re really aiming at a product which is topnotch.”

About Ramayana

Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under the banners of Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, and is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The epic saga is planned as a two-part film series, with the second instalment expected to be released next year.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the fantasy epic Ramayana be released?

The first part of the Ramayana film is planned for an October 2026 release, around the last week of October, coinciding with Diwali.

Who are the main actors in the Ramayana film?

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol will play Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey will be Lakshman.

What is the reported budget for the Ramayana film?

The film is reported to have a budget of Rs 4000 crore.

Has there been any criticism about the film's visuals?

Yes, some criticism regarding the VFX was raised after a teaser was released. Yash stated that the visuals are still a work in progress and will improve.

Will Ramayana be a single film or a series?

Ramayana is planned as a two-part film series. The second installment is expected to be released the year after the first part.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Yash
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