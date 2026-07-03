Aamir Khan prepares to reportedly marry Gauri Spratt, an old interview in which the actor spoke candidly about one of the most difficult phases of his life has resurfaced. Bollywood star Aamir Khan is reportedly set to marry Gauri Spratt, marking a new chapter in his personal life. Ahead of the reported wedding, many fans have revisited the actor’s emotional reflections on the period following his divorce from his first wife, Reena Dutta. In an interview given in 2025, Aamir openly spoke about how the end of his first marriage affected his mental health and led him to develop a serious dependence on alcohol during one of the darkest periods of his life.

A Painful Divorce And A Difficult Personal Struggle

Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986, when he was just 21 years old. The couple welcomed two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, before ending their marriage after 16 years together.

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Speaking to The Lallantop in 2025, Aamir recalled the emotional toll of the separation. He said that after Reena moved out, he found it difficult to cope with the loneliness and turned to alcohol. The actor revealed that he drank an entire bottle on the first night after the separation and continued drinking heavily for around 18 months, explaining that he would often drink until he lost consciousness rather than simply falling asleep.

His candid account highlighted the emotional challenges he faced during that period and the impact the divorce had on his well-being.

A New Beginning With Gauri Spratt

Following his divorce from Reena Dutta, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple have a son, Azad Rao Khan, but announced their separation in 2021, while continuing to co-parent and collaborate professionally.

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In 2025, Aamir introduced Gauri Spratt to the public, confirming their relationship. The actor has since stated that the couple are expected to marry at his residence on 5 July. If the ceremony goes ahead as planned, it will mark Aamir Khan’s third marriage and Gauri Spratt’s second. Gauri also has a seven-year-old son from her previous marriage.

As Aamir prepares for this new chapter, his openness about past struggles continues to resonate with many, offering a rare glimpse into the personal challenges behind the life of one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.