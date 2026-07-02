‘Jailer 2’ To Release This October; Rajinikanth Returns As Vinayakan Issues Chilling Warning

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sun Pictures announced the release date of Jailer 2.

New teaser features Vinayakan warning Rajinikanth, hinting at revenge.

Teaser offers glimpse of Rajinikanth's entry, keeping face hidden.

Principal photography wrapped in April; Rajinikanth confirmed completion.

Sun Pictures has officially announced that Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and headlined by Rajinikanth, will hit theatres worldwide on October 15. The makers unveiled the release date with a brand-new teaser across their social media platforms.

Sharing the announcement, Sun Pictures wrote, “Alappara Kelappurom! Jailer 2 storms into theatres worldwide on October 15. Jailer 2 from Oct 15.”

Vinayakan Warns Rajinikanth in New Teaser

The teaser opens with Vinayakan issuing a chilling warning to Rajinikanth’s character, hinting at a powerful criminal network seeking revenge.

“You can’t be at peace after killing me. There’s a big world behind me, Jailer! This is a huge network. You won’t know who is coming, when they’ll come, or how. Your life will turn into hell,” Vinayakan says.

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The teaser also offers a stylish glimpse of Rajinikanth’s entry as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian while teasing several other characters. However, the superstar’s face is deliberately kept hidden, suggesting the makers are saving the full reveal for a future promotional asset or the film itself.

Filming Wrapped Earlier This Year

Jailer 2 has been one of the most anticipated Tamil films since its announcement. Rajinikanth celebrated his 75th birthday on the film’s set last year, while principal photography commenced in Chennai in March. The shoot was wrapped up in April, with the production team marking the occasion with a cake-cutting celebration.

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Around the same time, Rajinikanth had confirmed that the film was in its final stages, telling reporters at the airport that the makers would announce the release date once everything was ready.

Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly set to make a cameo in the film but had to opt out due to scheduling conflicts with his upcoming film, King.

Much of the excitement surrounding Jailer 2 comes from the phenomenal success of its predecessor. Released in 2023, Jailer emerged as a blockbuster, grossing around Rs 650 crore worldwide. According to distributor Ayngaran International, the film earned approximately Rs 33 crore on its opening day, making it the biggest opening-day collection of Rajinikanth’s career at the time.