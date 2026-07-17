'277', 'Sanford And Son' Actor Hal Williams Passes Away At 91

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Hal Williams died at age 91.

Williams portrayed Officer Smith in Sanford and Son.

He later played Lester Jenkins in NBC sitcom 227.

Williams' final television appearance was CBS' Matlock.

Veteran American actor Hal Williams, whose performances in classic sitcoms 227 and Sanford and Son made him a familiar face on television for decades, has died at the age of 91. The news was confirmed by his manager, according to Variety. Throughout a career spanning television and film, Williams became known for his warm screen presence and memorable supporting roles that resonated with generations of viewers.

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Hal Williams' Memorable Role In '227'

Williams was widely recognised for portraying Lester Jenkins in NBC's hit sitcom 227, which aired from 1985 to 1990. The comedy centred on a close-knit group of middle-aged residents living in an apartment building.

In the series, Williams played the husband of Marla Gibbs' character Mary Jenkins and the father of Regina King's Brenda Jenkins. The show ran for 116 episodes across five seasons and became one of NBC's popular sitcoms during its run.

The cast also featured Jackee Harry, who won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 1987, alongside Helen Martin, Alaina Reed-Hall and Curtis Baldwin.

His Fan-Favourite Character In 'Sanford And Son'

Before 227, Williams earned praise for his recurring role as Officer "Smitty" Smith in Sanford and Son, appearing in 22 episodes.

His character formed a memorable comedy pairing with Howard Platt's Officer "Hoppy" Hopkins. Their scenes became a recurring highlight of the sitcom, with Hopkins delivering complicated police explanations before Smith translated them into simple, everyday language for everyone else to understand.

Speaking to WKYC in a recent interview, Williams reflected on how the popular comedy routine first developed.

"We did it in one time in rehearsal, and the producers thought it was funny. We did it in the first or second episode, and it clicked. Some days, we would come to rehearsal, and they didn't have anything solid. [The producers would then say,] 'Go out, take a break for two hours, and bring us something back."

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A Career Spanning Television And Film

Beyond his best-known sitcom roles, Williams built an extensive acting career with appearances in television series including On the Rocks, The Waltons, Private Benjamin and The Sinbad Show. His final television appearance came in CBS' remake of Matlock.

His film credits included Hardcore, The Rookie, Percy & Thunder, Guess Who and Flight, adding to a career that spanned several decades across both the small and big screen.

With his performances across some of American television's most recognisable sitcoms, Hal Williams leaves behind a body of work that continues to be remembered by audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from ANI)