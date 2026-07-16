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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'When I Become CM, I Hope Navya...': Dhyan Sreenivasan Takes A Dig At Vijay Thalapathy And Trisha Krishnan

'When I Become CM, I Hope Navya...': Dhyan Sreenivasan Takes A Dig At Vijay Thalapathy And Trisha Krishnan

Dhyan Sreenivasan left audiences laughing after joking about becoming Kerala's Chief Minister and taking playful digs at Vijay during Visitor promotions. Navya Nair and Aju Varghese joined the banter, turning the event into a viral entertainment moment.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 07:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhyan Sreenivasan joked about becoming Kerala's Chief Minister.
  • He referenced Tamil actor Vijay's political journey humorously.
  • Dhyan also discussed AMMA leadership and Aju Varghese's advice.
  • Co-stars Navya Nair, Aju Varghese engaged in playful banter.

Actor Dhyan Sreenivasan turned a promotional event for his upcoming film Visitor into a comedy act with a string of jokes about politics, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), and Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay. His humorous remarks, backed by equally witty responses from co-stars Navya Nair and Aju Varghese, had the audience laughing throughout the event. From joking about becoming Kerala's Chief Minister to referencing Vijay's political journey and the recent discussions surrounding AMMA's leadership, Dhyan kept the mood light with self-deprecating humour. The playful exchange has since gone viral across social media platforms and entertainment circles.

Dhyan Sreenivasan On Politics

Speaking at the event, Dhyan joked that he had begun thinking about entering politics after seeing Vijay's rise from cinema to public life. He said, "For the past few days, I've been focusing less on films and more on stage shows and advertisements. During one such stage show in Australia, when Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, I decided that I would become one within the next 15 years."

He then recalled a humorous conversation with Aju Varghese. According to Dhyan, Aju advised him, "Don't try to become the Chief Minister first. Take the first step by becoming the president of AMMA." Dhyan added that Aju also suggested he could become Chief Minister after doing charity work and winning people's affection.

AMMA And Navya Nair

Continuing the comic speech, Dhyan joked about rumours linking him to the AMMA president's post after reports emerged about leadership changes within the organisation. He said, "While I was in Australia, reports started appearing that I was likely to enter AMMA's leadership. Later, while preparing for Lalettan's show in Ireland, I saw news claiming that I had expressed my willingness to become AMMA president. The real power group in AMMA is Aju Varghese."

He also revealed that Aju later changed his advice. "He called again and told me not to get involved with AMMA because there were huge issues going on. He said I shouldn't become either the AMMA president or the Chief Minister. The ideal job for me would be Governor because there wouldn't be much work."

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The audience burst into laughter as Dhyan then turned to co-star Navya Nair, joking that he hoped she would attend his future swearing-in ceremony. He said, "We are coming together for a film after a long time. Navya is married and has a son now. Even so, when I become the CM and take the oath, I hope Navya will be sitting in the front row wearing a saree, with tears in her eyes."

Playing along, Navya replied, "Don't worry, Dhyan. When you become CM, as you wished, I'll wear a white saree with a green border and a diamond necklace, sit in the front row with tears in my eyes, and cheer you with victory slogans. Won't you arrange a seat for me in the front row?" The exchange was a light-hearted reference to actor Trisha appearing emotional during Vijay's swearing-in ceremony.

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Aju Varghese's Response

Bringing the humorous segment to a close, Aju Varghese jokingly apologised to Vijay for Dhyan's comments. He said, "Now, I am pretty clear about one thing. I cannot step into Tamil Nadu. So, my dear CM sir, Vijay sir, my friend is mental. I can't do anything about it. Please forgive me."

The playful banter drew loud applause from the audience, with all three actors making it clear that the remarks were made purely in jest during the promotional event. Dhyan Sreenivasan's comic timing, coupled with spontaneous responses from Navya Nair and Aju Varghese, turned the Visitor promotional event into an entertaining affair, giving fans another viral moment ahead of the film's release.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main event described in the article?

Actor Dhyan Sreenivasan turned a promotional event for his upcoming film

Which actors were involved in the humorous exchange at the event?

Dhyan Sreenivasan led the comedy act, supported by witty responses from his co-stars Navya Nair and Aju Varghese. Their playful banter entertained the audience.

What political aspiration did Dhyan Sreenivasan jokingly express?

Dhyan Sreenivasan humorously stated he wants to become the Chief Minister of Kerala within 15 years, inspired by Vijay's political journey. He also joked about AMMA leadership.

How did Aju Varghese contribute to the humorous segment?

Aju Varghese provided Dhyan with mock advice on his political aspirations, suggesting roles like AMMA president or Governor. He also jokingly apologized to Vijay for Dhyan's comments.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 07:21 PM (IST)
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Amma Vijay Trisha Kerala Chief Minister Dhyan Sreenivasan AMMA President Navya Nair Visitor Aju Varghese Visitor Promotions
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