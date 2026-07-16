Actor Dhyan Sreenivasan turned a promotional event for his upcoming film
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'When I Become CM, I Hope Navya...': Dhyan Sreenivasan Takes A Dig At Vijay Thalapathy And Trisha Krishnan
Dhyan Sreenivasan left audiences laughing after joking about becoming Kerala's Chief Minister and taking playful digs at Vijay during Visitor promotions. Navya Nair and Aju Varghese joined the banter, turning the event into a viral entertainment moment.
- Dhyan Sreenivasan joked about becoming Kerala's Chief Minister.
- He referenced Tamil actor Vijay's political journey humorously.
- Dhyan also discussed AMMA leadership and Aju Varghese's advice.
- Co-stars Navya Nair, Aju Varghese engaged in playful banter.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the main event described in the article?
Which actors were involved in the humorous exchange at the event?
Dhyan Sreenivasan led the comedy act, supported by witty responses from his co-stars Navya Nair and Aju Varghese. Their playful banter entertained the audience.
What political aspiration did Dhyan Sreenivasan jokingly express?
Dhyan Sreenivasan humorously stated he wants to become the Chief Minister of Kerala within 15 years, inspired by Vijay's political journey. He also joked about AMMA leadership.
How did Aju Varghese contribute to the humorous segment?
Aju Varghese provided Dhyan with mock advice on his political aspirations, suggesting roles like AMMA president or Governor. He also jokingly apologized to Vijay for Dhyan's comments.
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