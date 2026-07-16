Actor Dhyan Sreenivasan turned a promotional event for his upcoming film Visitor into a comedy act with a string of jokes about politics, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), and Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay. His humorous remarks, backed by equally witty responses from co-stars Navya Nair and Aju Varghese, had the audience laughing throughout the event. From joking about becoming Kerala's Chief Minister to referencing Vijay's political journey and the recent discussions surrounding AMMA's leadership, Dhyan kept the mood light with self-deprecating humour. The playful exchange has since gone viral across social media platforms and entertainment circles.

Dhyan Sreenivasan On Politics

Speaking at the event, Dhyan joked that he had begun thinking about entering politics after seeing Vijay's rise from cinema to public life. He said, "For the past few days, I've been focusing less on films and more on stage shows and advertisements. During one such stage show in Australia, when Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, I decided that I would become one within the next 15 years."

Mollywood is joking about CM Vijay and Trisha affair 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VDTZWgrWxd — Deepu (@deepu_drops) July 15, 2026

He then recalled a humorous conversation with Aju Varghese. According to Dhyan, Aju advised him, "Don't try to become the Chief Minister first. Take the first step by becoming the president of AMMA." Dhyan added that Aju also suggested he could become Chief Minister after doing charity work and winning people's affection.

AMMA And Navya Nair

Continuing the comic speech, Dhyan joked about rumours linking him to the AMMA president's post after reports emerged about leadership changes within the organisation. He said, "While I was in Australia, reports started appearing that I was likely to enter AMMA's leadership. Later, while preparing for Lalettan's show in Ireland, I saw news claiming that I had expressed my willingness to become AMMA president. The real power group in AMMA is Aju Varghese."

He also revealed that Aju later changed his advice. "He called again and told me not to get involved with AMMA because there were huge issues going on. He said I shouldn't become either the AMMA president or the Chief Minister. The ideal job for me would be Governor because there wouldn't be much work."

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The audience burst into laughter as Dhyan then turned to co-star Navya Nair, joking that he hoped she would attend his future swearing-in ceremony. He said, "We are coming together for a film after a long time. Navya is married and has a son now. Even so, when I become the CM and take the oath, I hope Navya will be sitting in the front row wearing a saree, with tears in her eyes."

Playing along, Navya replied, "Don't worry, Dhyan. When you become CM, as you wished, I'll wear a white saree with a green border and a diamond necklace, sit in the front row with tears in my eyes, and cheer you with victory slogans. Won't you arrange a seat for me in the front row?" The exchange was a light-hearted reference to actor Trisha appearing emotional during Vijay's swearing-in ceremony.

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Aju Varghese's Response

Bringing the humorous segment to a close, Aju Varghese jokingly apologised to Vijay for Dhyan's comments. He said, "Now, I am pretty clear about one thing. I cannot step into Tamil Nadu. So, my dear CM sir, Vijay sir, my friend is mental. I can't do anything about it. Please forgive me."

The playful banter drew loud applause from the audience, with all three actors making it clear that the remarks were made purely in jest during the promotional event. Dhyan Sreenivasan's comic timing, coupled with spontaneous responses from Navya Nair and Aju Varghese, turned the Visitor promotional event into an entertaining affair, giving fans another viral moment ahead of the film's release.