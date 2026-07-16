Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kunika's humorous comeback earned widespread social media applause.

Bigg Boss 19 fame Kunickaa Sadanand has once again found herself in the spotlight. This time, however, it has nothing to do with a new project or television appearance. The actress has gone viral after delivering a witty response to an online troll who targeted her over her past relationship with singer Kumar Sanu. Rather than reacting with anger, Kunickaa chose humour, and her sharp comeback has since sparked widespread discussion across social media.

Troll Calls Actress A ‘Home Wrecker’

The controversy began after an X (formerly Twitter) user, identified as Rishi Bagree, shared a screenshot of an old news report. The post referred to Kunickaa's 2025 interview, in which she revealed that she had been in a live-in relationship with celebrated playback singer Kumar Sanu for six years during the 1990s.

Arrey bhai desh mein mujh se aur mere life se bade muddey chal rahein hain, and you are still engrossed and captivated by my beauty and brains. Chalo chalo aagey badho… chutta nahi hai bhai🙏🤪 https://t.co/L9yHAEZIox — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) July 14, 2026

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According to the report, Kumar Sanu was still married to his first wife, Rita Bhattacharya, at the time. Sharing the screenshot, the user accused Kunickaa of breaking up a family and questioned her conscience, writing, “Where was your conscience when you dated married men and destroyed their homes?”

Kunickaa's Witty Comeback Wins Social Media Applause

Instead of engaging in an argument, Kunickaa responded with a light-hearted yet pointed remark that quickly gained traction online.

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Reposting the user's comment, she wrote, “Come on, brother. There are far bigger issues in the country than me and my life. Yet you're still obsessed with my beauty and brains. Move on... I don't have any change, brother.”

Her humorous reply has been widely shared, with many social media users praising the actress for handling the criticism with confidence and wit rather than hostility.

For those unfamiliar with the background, Kunickaa had spoken openly in an interview last year about her relationship with Kumar Sanu. She said they were together for nearly six years in the 1990s, during a period when the singer's marriage was reportedly going through difficulties. According to Kunickaa, the relationship eventually came to an end, with both deciding to part ways by mutual consent.