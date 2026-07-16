Sohail Khan Wanted To Name Son ‘Ram Khan’, Shares Heartwarming Story Behind Nirvaan’s Name

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sohail Khan revealed son Nirvaan's naming story on

He initially wanted his firstborn named Ram Khan.

Ex-wife Seema spontaneously named him Nirvaan post-birth.

Sohail accepted personal blame for their marriage's end.

Sohail Khan has offered fans a rare glimpse into his personal life with an emotional revelation about his elder son, Nirvaan. Speaking on the OTT reality show Alliance, the actor-filmmaker shared that he had originally wanted to name his firstborn Ram Khan, but a heartfelt moment with former wife Seema Sajdeh changed everything.

Sohail, who is currently appearing alongside Seema on Alliance, has been winning praise for his honest and thoughtful conversations on the show. Whether discussing his divorce or reflecting on his family, the 56-year-old has been unusually candid. In the latest episode, he opened up about the touching story behind Nirvaan’s name and why his original choice never became a reality.

Aly Goni’s Remark Sparked The Conversation

The emotional moment came during a chat with wildcard contestant Aly Goni, who praised Sohail and Seema’s sons, Nirvaan and Yohan Khan, for their upbringing. Aly also pointed out that Nirvaan shares many similarities with his father.

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His comment prompted Sohail to revisit a special memory from the days before his eldest son was born.

‘I Wanted To Name Him Ram Khan’

Sohail revealed that he and Seema had made a light-hearted pact during her pregnancy. If they welcomed a son, he would choose the name. If it were a daughter, Seema would have the final say.

"My choice was always Ram Khan," Sohail shared, adding that the decision reflected the family's secular values.

However, fate had something else in store.

How Nirvaan Got His Name

Sohail recalled that after doctors confirmed they had a baby boy, he went to meet Seema, who was still recovering after childbirth.

As she looked at him, she softly asked, "How is Nirvaan?"

That single moment changed everything.

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Sohail said the name came so naturally from Seema that he simply couldn't imagine calling his son anything else. He added that Nirvaan has grown up to reflect the meaning of his name, describing him as calm, composed and grounded.

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh eloped and married in 1998 after her parents initially disapproved of their relationship. They first married at an Arya Samaj temple before solemnising their union through a nikah. The couple later welcomed two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.

Although they officially divorced in 2022 after nearly two decades of marriage, they have continued to share a warm relationship while co-parenting their children.

Earlier on Alliance, Sohail revealed that both sons live with him, while Seema visits them three times a week to spend time together as a family.

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He also made an emotional admission that resonated with viewers, saying he holds himself responsible for the end of their marriage. According to Sohail, his career was going through a difficult phase, and the poor decisions he made during that period ultimately affected his personal life.