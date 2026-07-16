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Marathi cinema’s popular celebrity couple Adinath Kothare and Urmilla Kanetkar have announced their separation, bringing an end to their 15-year journey as husband and wife. The couple shared a joint statement on social media, confirming that they have decided to part ways amicably and with mutual understanding.

The announcement comes amid ongoing speculation about trouble in their marriage over the past few months. However, neither Adinath nor Urmilla had officially addressed the rumours until now. Adinath Kothare, son of veteran actor, filmmaker and producer Mahesh Kothare, and actress Urmilla Kanetkar had been one of the most loved couples in the Marathi entertainment industry. The couple tied the knot in 2011 after their friendship blossomed into love. They welcomed their daughter, Jija, in 2017.

Couple Vows To Co-Parent Daughter Jija

In their statement, Adinath and Urmilla said that while their journey as life partners has come to an end, they will continue to stand together as parents for their daughter.

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“After much thought, we, Adinath M Kothare and Urmilla Kanetkar, have mutually decided to separate as husband and wife. Although our journey as partners comes to an end, we will always be together for our daughter Jija. She is our priority, and we are committed to providing her with love, care, security and support through co-parenting,” the couple said.

They also expressed respect for each other and the years they spent together, thanking fans and the media for their love and support throughout their journey.

Adinath Kothare, Urmilla Kanetkar Relationship

Adinath and Urmilla’s relationship began with a strong friendship, which later turned into love. Their wedding in 2011 marked the beginning of a new chapter, with Urmilla becoming part of the renowned Kothare family. Over the years, the couple was admired by fans for their bond and family life.

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Following the birth of their daughter, Jija, reports of differences between the two began making the rounds. While rumours continued for some time, the couple maintained silence and chose to keep their personal matters private.