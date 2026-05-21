Mumbai Entertainment Workers Hit By 60% Pay Cuts, Reveals Industry Survey

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bollywood workers face shrinking incomes and uncertain work.

Behind-the-scenes crew most affected by slowdown.

Mumbai's high living costs exacerbate financial pressure.

Delayed payments add to industry's financial strain.

Behind Bollywood's glittering premiers, luxury lifestyles and blockbuster headlines, thousands of workers in Mumbai's entertainment industry are quietly dealing with mounting financial pressure. A recent survey conducted by Top India has revealed that many professionals working across film and television productions are facing shrinking incomes, ireegular work opportunities and growing uncertainty about the future.

The findings, based on conversations with more than 1,000 people linked to the industry, paint a stark picture of the struggles unfolding behind the scenes.

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Survey Shows Sharp Drop In Work And Earnings

Accoding to the survey, a large number of entertainment workers said projects have become increasingly difficult to secure over recent months. Several respondents also claimed that payments for available assignments have dropped drastically, with some reporting earnings falling by nearly 50 to 60 per cent compared to previous years.

The slowdoen appears to be affecting mainly mid-level and junior professionals, while leading actors and established celebrities continue ti secure major projects and command high fees.

The Top India survey simply shows how thousands of workers who depend entirely on daily shoots and project-based assignments are now struggling to maintain stable incomes.

Behind-The-Scenes Workers Among The Worst Affected

The financial strain in reportedly being felt most strongly by professionals working behind the camera. Character artists, assistant directors, makeup artist, gym trainers associated with actors, lightmen, camera operators, spot staff, production assistants, editors, equipment suppliers and technical crew members are among those facing the biggest challenges.

Most of these workers rely on freelance or temporary assignments rather than fixed salaries. With fewer productions moving forward, many are finding it increasingly difficult to secure regular employment.

Industry workers cited tighter production budgets, cautious spending by digital streaming platforms and delays in project approvals as some of the major reasons behind the slowdown.

Mumbai’s High Living Costs Deepen The Pressure

The situation has become particularly difficult in Mumbai, where the entertainment business remains heavily concentrated in areas such as Andheri, Juhu and Bandra. Workers say the city’s soaring living costs are worsening the crisis, especially for those whose incomes have reportedly fallen sharply in recent months.

According to industry workers, rents for even modest apartments in these neighbourhoods can reach nearly Rs 50,000 per month, placing enormous financial strain on freelancers and support staff.

Several workers are now reportedly relying on savings, borrowing money from relatives and friends, or taking up temporary side jobs to manage household expenses.

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Delayed Payments Add To Financial Uncertainty

Industry insiders say the entertainment sector operates like an interconnected ecosystem, where delays in one project affect hundreds of people attached to it. A stalled production can impact not only actors and directors but also costume suppliers, set workers, transport providers, camera rental companies and technical teams.

Freelancers have also raised concerns over delayed payments, with several workers claiming they are now waiting months to receive dues for completed assignments. For many professionals who depend on regular cash flow, these delays have added another layer of uncertainty.

Despite the ongoing challenges, many professionals remain hopeful that conditions may improve if production activity increases and audience spending recovers in the coming months.