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English NewsEntertainmentMan Dressed Up As ‘Pushpa’ Joins ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ March In Jharkhand: WATCH

Man Dressed Up As ‘Pushpa’ Joins ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ March In Jharkhand: WATCH

A man dressed as Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ joined ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march in Ranchi, as thousands of JPSC-JSSC aspirants took to streets to protest against irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Thousands protested in Ranchi about job recruitment irregularities.
  • Protesters marched towards Assembly, clashing with police forces.
  • Police used water cannons, lathi-charge; protesters sustained injuries.
  • A protester dressed as 'Pushpa' sought national attention.

Ranchi witnessed a large protest on Monday as thousands of government job aspirants took to the streets over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The protesters marched towards the state Assembly, where the session was underway. Tensions escalated when the crowd broke through police barricades in an attempt to reach the Assembly building, leading to clashes with security personnel. Police, according to reports, used water cannons and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

Amid this, a video of an individual who joined the protest dressed as “Pushpa” - the character made famous by actor Allu Arjun - has gone viral on social media. He joined the “Vidhan Sabha Gherao” march today. 

Man Dressed As ‘Pushpa’ Joins Jharkhand Protest

The man, who joined the JPSC-JSSC aspirants’ protest in Ranchi, echoed Pushpa’s popular dialogue, “Pushpa jhukega nahi,” saying that the students of Jharkhand would neither bow down nor back down until they get justice.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “Jharkhand ke students jhukenge nahi, rukenge nahi, jab tak nyay milega nahi...” [Jharkhand’s students will neither bow down nor stop until they get justice.]

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Explaining his decision to join the protest in “Pushpa style”, he said that students deserve the same support as protesters who have received backing from actors and influencers at demonstrations in Delhi.

“I have come to protest in ‘Pushpa style’. People told me that big actors and influencers reached Jantar Mantar to support that protest. These people are also students, we should not discriminate. This matter should reach the national media and these students should get justice,” he said.

He further appealed to the government to listen to the demands of the students, adding, “Parents give in to their children’s demands. The government should also give in to these students’ demands. Jharkhand ke students jhukenge nahi, rukenge nahi, jab tak nyay milega nahi.”

Jharkhand Protest: Police Use Lathi-Charge, Water Cannons

Police used batons and water cannons against students marching towards the Vidhan Sabha in Jharkhand, dispersing crowds attempting to reach the assembly building. PTI reported that a number of students sustained injuries during the police action, which occurred after they reached the last barricade near Jagannathpur Temple, along the route leading to the new Assembly Complex.

One student alleged that several female participants were among the injured, adding that the police hit protesters across the head, arms, and face.

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Earlier, student leader Devendra Mahto, who has been observing a hunger strike, urged fellow protesters to avoid confrontations with police if blocked, instead encouraging them to find alternative, orderly routes toward the assembly building.

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, the group organising the protest, stated it had mobilised close to 500 volunteers tasked with keeping troublemakers from infiltrating the march. Ravindra Paswan, who leads the organisation, said there were efforts by disruptive elements to derail the demonstration.

Authorities responded by issuing prohibitory orders and stationing heavy security along the roughly four-kilometre protest route, with senior police officials overseeing operations closely. Officials reported that over 1,500 personnel were deployed for the operation.

Today’s march came after multiple rounds of negotiations between the state government and protest organisers failed to resolve the standoff. Following the most recent talks, officials claimed that 98 per cent of the protesters’ demands had been met. However, those protesting say otherwise, noting that only 3 of the 13 examinations they want cancelled have actually been scrapped.

Protesters also demand sweeping reforms to both the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). They also demand the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination, along with other such exams and have been pushing for an independent investigation into alleged irregularities to be conducted either by the CBI or by a committee of retired high court judges from outside Jharkhand.

 

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About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Allu Arjun Pushpa RANCHI JPSC Exam
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