Bruce Willis' Daughter Opens Up About Actor's Personality Change After Dementia Diagnosis

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Family adapted communication after Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis.

Bruce Willis' eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, has spoken about how the Hollywood star has changed since being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, saying he has grown softer and more tender over time.

Rumer Willis On Her Father's Transformation

Rumer opened up about her father's health during a conversation on The Inside Edit, sharing how his personality has shifted since the diagnosis. "I'm so grateful I get to go see him. Even though it's different now, I'm so grateful. There's a sweetness. He's always been this kind of macho dude and there's like a fragile is not the right word but just a tenderness that maybe being Bruce Willis might not have allowed him in a certain way," she said.

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The 37-year-old also admitted that the diagnosis opened her eyes to how common frontotemporal dementia actually is. "It's wild to me. So many people come up to me now and they say, 'My uncle had FTD. My dad had this'," Rumer said, adding that she had no idea how prevalent the disease was before her father was diagnosed.

Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis

The Willis family first made headlines in 2022 when they announced that the Die-Hard actor had been diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder caused by brain damage that affects a person's ability to communicate. In an interview with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer, Bruce's current wife Emma Heming Willis said that he remains mobile and is in overall good health, but that his brain and language abilities have been affected. She noted that the family has found a different way of communicating with him and has adapted over time.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumer Glenn Willis (@rumerwillis)

Rumer, who is the eldest of Bruce's five daughters, is one of his three children with ex-wife Demi Moore. The former couple also shares daughters Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 32. Bruce shares daughters Mabel, 14, and Evelyn, 12 with Emma Heming Willis. Despite their split in 2000, Bruce and Demi are said to remain on good terms.