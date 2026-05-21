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HomeCitiesCase Against Dehradun University For Organising Jasmine Sandlas Concert

Case Against Dehradun University For Organising Jasmine Sandlas Concert

Police have launched a detailed probe to determine who was involved in organising the event. University officials may also be questioned as part of the investigation.

By : Danish Khan | Updated at : 21 May 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • University hosted cultural program during state mourning period.
  • Videos of the event triggered public anger and outrage.
  • Administration ordered probe, finding guidelines were ignored.
  • Police registered a case against university management.

A controversy has emerged from Dehradun after a private university allegedly organised a cultural programme during the officially declared state mourning period, prompting police action against the institution’s management.

The incident has triggered outrage among local residents and drawn strong reactions from administrative authorities, who have taken a strict stand in the matter.

According to officials, the Uttarakhand government had declared state mourning after the death of former CM BC Khanduri and issued clear guidelines prohibiting any kind of public or private celebrations, entertainment shows or cultural programmes during the mourning period.

Despite the restrictions, the private university allegedly went ahead with singer Jasmine Sandlas's concert on its campus, where students reportedly performed dance routines and other entertainment activities.

Video Goes Viral, Triggers Public Anger

The matter came to light after videos from the event surfaced on social media and quickly went viral. Many users criticised the programme, calling it insensitive and inappropriate during a period of state mourning.

Several social organisations and local residents condemned the event and demanded strict action against those responsible, saying the programme disrespected the dignity of the mourning period.

Administration Orders Probe

Taking serious note of the controversy, the administration ordered an inquiry into the matter. During the preliminary investigation, officials reportedly found that the university management had ignored the government guidelines related to state mourning.

Police subsequently registered a case against the management under relevant sections. Authorities said the matter was not only a violation of official orders but also reflected a lack of social sensitivity.

Police Begin Investigation

Police have launched a detailed probe to determine who was involved in organising the event. University officials may also be questioned as part of the investigation.

Administrative officials have made it clear that those found responsible will face strict action.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did a private university in Dehradun face police action?

The university allegedly organized a cultural program during the officially declared state mourning period, violating government guidelines.

What was the reason for the state mourning period?

The Uttarakhand government declared state mourning following the death of former Chief Minister BC Khanduri.

How did the incident come to light?

Videos of the cultural program, which included a concert and student performances, surfaced on social media and went viral.

What action has been taken against the university?

An inquiry has been ordered, a case has been registered against the management, and police are conducting a detailed investigation.

Published at : 21 May 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
BC Khanduri Jasmine Sandlas Concert Dehradun University DIT University
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