Case Against Dehradun University For Organising Jasmine Sandlas Concert

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom University hosted cultural program during state mourning period.

Videos of the event triggered public anger and outrage.

Administration ordered probe, finding guidelines were ignored.

Police registered a case against university management.

A controversy has emerged from Dehradun after a private university allegedly organised a cultural programme during the officially declared state mourning period, prompting police action against the institution’s management.

The incident has triggered outrage among local residents and drawn strong reactions from administrative authorities, who have taken a strict stand in the matter.

According to officials, the Uttarakhand government had declared state mourning after the death of former CM BC Khanduri and issued clear guidelines prohibiting any kind of public or private celebrations, entertainment shows or cultural programmes during the mourning period.

Despite the restrictions, the private university allegedly went ahead with singer Jasmine Sandlas's concert on its campus, where students reportedly performed dance routines and other entertainment activities.

Video Goes Viral, Triggers Public Anger

The matter came to light after videos from the event surfaced on social media and quickly went viral. Many users criticised the programme, calling it insensitive and inappropriate during a period of state mourning.

Several social organisations and local residents condemned the event and demanded strict action against those responsible, saying the programme disrespected the dignity of the mourning period.

Administration Orders Probe

Taking serious note of the controversy, the administration ordered an inquiry into the matter. During the preliminary investigation, officials reportedly found that the university management had ignored the government guidelines related to state mourning.

Police subsequently registered a case against the management under relevant sections. Authorities said the matter was not only a violation of official orders but also reflected a lack of social sensitivity.

Police Begin Investigation

Police have launched a detailed probe to determine who was involved in organising the event. University officials may also be questioned as part of the investigation.

Administrative officials have made it clear that those found responsible will face strict action.