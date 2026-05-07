Bandar Teaser Out: Internet Swipes Right On Bobby Deol In Anurag Kashyap’s Next

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bandar teaser offers wild, super-charged relationship drama.

Bobby Deol stars with ensemble in Anurag Kashyap's film.

Film features reimagined 70s hit, releases June 5, 2026.

Writers behind Paatal Lok, Kohra penned the script.

Get ready for a wild ride. Bobby Deol leads an electric cast in Anurag Kashyap's super-charged relationship drama, Bandar. The teaser is out now, promising outright madness with a stellar ensemble: Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet, and Nagesh Bhonsle. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios, this film brings a fresh vibe to cinema. Watch Bobby Deol in full disco-era splendour with a reimagined ’70s hit, Come On Baby Dil Kisko Degi. Excitement is building.

Bandar Teaser Released

The makers of Bandar unveiled the teaser today, starring Bobby Deol in his first-ever collaboration with director Anurag Kashyap. The actor has stepped into an unconventional role. As the press release states, "it's an out and out magic." The teaser introduces a completely different vibe from what we have been seeing in today’s cinema. With writing by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the film promises "an out-and-out crazy ride, with a stellar cast joining the madness," according to the release.

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What makes it even more interesting is Bobby Deol teaming up with Anurag Kashyap after Animal. Seeing him in disco-era style with the reimagined Come On Baby Dil Kisko Degi is an absolute cinema moment. This has raised excitement among audiences to see Bobby Deol in such a different avatar, especially after his intense role in Animal.

While the teaser sets the ground for outright madness, a sudden twist makes its way in. What unfolds is a story far bigger and messier than it first appears. As the rhythm shifts and grows more intense, the magic of a classic Anurag Kashyap directorial comes through, maintaining the pace while smoothly building intensity with every glimpse.

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About The Film

Bandar is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the acclaimed duo behind Paatal Lok, Kohra, and Udta Punjab. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks, and backed by Zee Studios, the film releases in cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026.