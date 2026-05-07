Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentBandar Teaser Out: Internet Swipes Right On Bobby Deol In Anurag Kashyap’s Next

Bandar Teaser Out: Internet Swipes Right On Bobby Deol In Anurag Kashyap’s Next

Bobby Deol leads an electric cast in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar, a super-charged relationship drama. Teaser out now. Features Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty and more.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 07 May 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bandar teaser offers wild, super-charged relationship drama.
  • Bobby Deol stars with ensemble in Anurag Kashyap's film.
  • Film features reimagined 70s hit, releases June 5, 2026.
  • Writers behind Paatal Lok, Kohra penned the script.

Get ready for a wild ride. Bobby Deol leads an electric cast in Anurag Kashyap's super-charged relationship drama, Bandar. The teaser is out now, promising outright madness with a stellar ensemble: Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet, and Nagesh Bhonsle. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios, this film brings a fresh vibe to cinema. Watch Bobby Deol in full disco-era splendour with a reimagined ’70s hit, Come On Baby Dil Kisko Degi. Excitement is building.

Bandar Teaser Released

 The makers of Bandar unveiled the teaser today, starring Bobby Deol in his first-ever collaboration with director Anurag Kashyap. The actor has stepped into an unconventional role. As the press release states, "it's an out and out magic." The teaser introduces a completely different vibe from what we have been seeing in today’s cinema. With writing by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the film promises "an out-and-out crazy ride, with a stellar cast joining the madness," according to the release.

ALSO READ | 'Absolute Horses***': Robert Downey Jr Thinks Influencers Cannot Replace Actors

What makes it even more interesting is Bobby Deol teaming up with Anurag Kashyap after Animal. Seeing him in disco-era style with the reimagined Come On Baby Dil Kisko Degi is an absolute cinema moment. This has raised excitement among audiences to see Bobby Deol in such a different avatar, especially after his intense role in Animal.

While the teaser sets the ground for outright madness, a sudden twist makes its way in. What unfolds is a story far bigger and messier than it first appears. As the rhythm shifts and grows more intense, the magic of a classic Anurag Kashyap directorial comes through, maintaining the pace while smoothly building intensity with every glimpse.

ALSO READ | Saba Ali Khan Turns 50, Celebrates Birthday With Saif, Kareena And Family

About The Film

Bandar is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the acclaimed duo behind Paatal Lok, Kohra, and Udta Punjab. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks, and backed by Zee Studios, the film releases in cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is starring in Anurag Kashyap's new film, Bandar?

Bandar stars an electric cast led by Bobby Deol, along with Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet, and Nagesh Bhonsle.

Who directed the film Bandar?

Bandar is directed by Anurag Kashyap, marking his first collaboration with lead actor Bobby Deol.

When is Bandar releasing in cinemas?

Bandar is set to release in cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026.

Who are the writers for the film Bandar?

The film Bandar is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for their work on Paatal Lok and Udta Punjab.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 07 May 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anurag Kashyap Bobby Deol Sanya Malhotra Zee Studios Bandar Teaser Come On Baby Dil Kisko Degi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Bandar Teaser Out: Internet Swipes Right On Bobby Deol In Anurag Kashyap’s Next
Bandar Teaser Out: Internet Swipes Right On Bobby Deol In Anurag Kashyap’s Next
Entertainment
Vijay Gets Backing From Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj After Tamil Nadu Governor Asks Him To Come With 118 Signatures
Vijay Gets Backing From Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj After Tamil Nadu Governor Asks Him To Come With 118 Signatures
Entertainment
Sambhavna Seth Opens Up About IVF Struggles In Latest Video | WATCH
Sambhavna Seth Opens Up About IVF Struggles In Latest Video | WATCH
Entertainment
Saba Ali Khan Turns 50, Celebrates Birthday With Saif, Kareena And Family
Saba Ali Khan Turns 50, Celebrates Birthday With Saif, Kareena And Family
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe
Investigation: CCTV, Forensics and Ground Probe Intensified in High-Profile Bengal Killing
Breaking: Chandranath Rath Murder Case—Postmortem Nearly Complete at Barasat Medical College
Breaking: BJP Leader Shuvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath Murdered in Bengal
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar Mark Major NDA Show of Strength in Patna
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Law And Order Decline, Muslim Vote Assumptions: TMC’s Setback Explained
Opinion
Embed widget