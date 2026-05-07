Saba Ali Khan Turns 50, Celebrates Birthday With Saif, Kareena And Family

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pataudi family members gathered for an intimate lunch event.

Saba Ali Khan, sister of Saif Ali Khan, recently celebrated her 50th birthday on May 1. Now, pictures from her birthday celebration have surfaced online and are going viral on social media. Actress and writer Soha Ali Khan shared glimpses from the special day on Instagram.

Soha Ali Khan Shares Photos

Soha posted a series of pictures from Saba’s birthday celebration, giving a glimpse of the Pataudi family coming together for the occasion. The celebration was attended by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as well.

Sharing the photos, Soha wrote, “A little belated but worth the wait - happy birthday Apa”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Saba Ali Khan Reacts

Saba also shared pictures from her birthday celebration on Instagram and expressed her happiness. She wrote, “Familia .....50th....Lovin it!There is more to come...but this was a special beginning to a beautiful journey ahead ✨️Thank you Soha for hosting this lunch! Bebo for the fabulous balloons, card and gift..bhai too! Inni card and jeh baba voice note were gems! All of you for making it special. This year started....on a fabulous note! Missed the boys . Jeh Tim Iggy and of course Sara too! And Amma!! Love you all! Thank uuuuu.”

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She also thanked Soha for hosting the lunch and appreciated Kareena and Saif for their thoughtful gestures, including gifts, balloons, and cards.

View this post on Instagram

Several pictures from the celebration showed the Pataudi family posing together. In one photo, Saif Ali Khan was seen with his sisters, while in another, Kareena Kapoor Khan posed with the birthday girl. The lunch gathering was attended by close friends and family members, making it a warm and intimate celebration.

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About Saba Ali Khan

Saba Ali Khan is a jewellery designer and a member of the Pataudi family. She is the daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

The couple has three children - Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Ali Khan - all of whom continue to remain in the public eye for their work and family legacy.