Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSaba Ali Khan Turns 50, Celebrates Birthday With Saif, Kareena And Family

Saba Ali Khan Turns 50, Celebrates Birthday With Saif, Kareena And Family

Saba Ali Khan celebrated her 50th birthday on May 1 with her family over lunch.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 07 May 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pataudi family members gathered for an intimate lunch event.

Saba Ali Khan, sister of Saif Ali Khan, recently celebrated her 50th birthday on May 1. Now, pictures from her birthday celebration have surfaced online and are going viral on social media. Actress and writer Soha Ali Khan shared glimpses from the special day on Instagram.

Soha Ali Khan Shares Photos

Soha posted a series of pictures from Saba’s birthday celebration, giving a glimpse of the Pataudi family coming together for the occasion. The celebration was attended by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as well.

Sharing the photos, Soha wrote, “A little belated but worth the wait - happy birthday Apa

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Saba Ali Khan Reacts

Saba also shared pictures from her birthday celebration on Instagram and expressed her happiness. She wrote, “Familia .....50th....Lovin it!There is more to come...but this was a special beginning to a beautiful journey ahead ✨️Thank you Soha for hosting this lunch! Bebo for the fabulous balloons, card and gift..bhai too! Inni card and jeh baba voice note were gems! All of you for making it special. This year started....on a fabulous note! Missed the boys . Jeh Tim Iggy and of course Sara too! And Amma!! Love you all! Thank uuuuu.”

ALSO READ | ‘The Kerala Story’ Director Says He Stays Away From Bollywood Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan; Here's Why

She also thanked Soha for hosting the lunch and appreciated Kareena and Saif for their thoughtful gestures, including gifts, balloons, and cards.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Several pictures from the celebration showed the Pataudi family posing together. In one photo, Saif Ali Khan was seen with his sisters, while in another, Kareena Kapoor Khan posed with the birthday girl. The lunch gathering was attended by close friends and family members, making it a warm and intimate celebration.

ALSO READ | BJP’s Big Win In West Bengal Clears Way For ‘The Bengal Files’ Release In State Tomorrow

About Saba Ali Khan

Saba Ali Khan is a jewellery designer and a member of the Pataudi family. She is the daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

The couple has three children - Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Ali Khan -  all of whom continue to remain in the public eye for their work and family legacy.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Saba Ali Khan express her gratitude for the celebration?

Saba thanked Soha for hosting, and Kareena and Saif for their gifts, balloons, and cards. She expressed her happiness and love for her family.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 07 May 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor Soha Ali Khan Saba Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Saba Ali Khan Turns 50, Celebrates Birthday With Saif, Kareena And Family
Saba Ali Khan Turns 50, Celebrates Birthday With Saif, Kareena And Family
Celebrities
'Absolute Horses***': Robert Downey Jr Thinks Influencers Cannot Replace Actors
'Absolute Horses***': Robert Downey Jr Thinks Influencers Cannot Replace Actors
Celebrities
‘Welcome’ To Met Gala: Anil Kapoor’s AI-Generated Look Has Internet In Splits
‘Welcome’ To Met Gala: Anil Kapoor’s AI-Generated Look Has Internet In Splits
Celebrities
BJP’s Big Win In West Bengal Clears Way For ‘The Bengal Files’ Release In State Tomorrow
BJP’s Big Win In West Bengal Clears Way For ‘The Bengal Files’ Release In State Tomorrow
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe
Investigation: CCTV, Forensics and Ground Probe Intensified in High-Profile Bengal Killing
Breaking: Chandranath Rath Murder Case—Postmortem Nearly Complete at Barasat Medical College
Breaking: BJP Leader Shuvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath Murdered in Bengal
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar Mark Major NDA Show of Strength in Patna
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Law And Order Decline, Muslim Vote Assumptions: TMC’s Setback Explained
Opinion
Embed widget