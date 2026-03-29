Arpit Bala Spits At Fan After Bottle Thrown During Hyderabad Concert, Viral Video Sparks Debate

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A live concert took an unexpected turn when singer Arpit Bala found himself at the centre of a tense on-stage moment in Hyderabad. What began as a routine performance quickly escalated after a disruption from the crowd, an incident that has since gone viral and sparked widespread debate online.

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Chaos Erupts During Live Performance

The incident unfolded on March 28 at Kingdome Klub & Kitchen, where Arpit Bala was performing for a packed audience. Midway through his set, a bottle was reportedly thrown towards the stage, forcing the singer to abruptly stop.

Visibly upset, Bala addressed the crowd, demanding to know who was responsible. As the situation intensified, he identified the individual and confronted them, turning what was meant to be a musical evening into a charged exchange.

Singer Reacts Strongly On Stage

In response to the disruption, Bala reacted sharply. Videos circulating online show him throwing the bottle back towards the crowd and calling on security to escort the individual out.

The moment escalated further when he was seen spitting in the direction of the fan. Before resuming his performance, he issued a firm warning, making it clear that such behaviour would not be tolerated during his shows.

Interestingly, parts of the audience continued cheering despite the tense atmosphere, adding another layer to the unfolding scene.

Viral Video Triggers Mixed Reactions

As clips of the incident spread across social media, reactions poured in from all sides. While some criticised Bala’s response as excessive, others came to his defence, arguing that throwing objects at performers poses serious safety risks.

The incident has reignited conversations around crowd behaviour at live events and the challenges artists face while performing on stage. Where should the line be drawn between provocation and response?

What Lies Ahead For Arpit Bala

Despite the controversy, Arpit Bala’s tour continues as planned. The singer, who rose to fame with his viral track Bargad, is scheduled to perform next on May 9 at Musicland, Jio World Garden in Mumbai.

As the debate continues to unfold, the incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of live performances, and the fine balance between artist safety and audience conduct.