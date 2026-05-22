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HomeEntertainmentArijit Singh Song Scripts History, Beats ‘Kesariya’ To Become Spotify’s Most-Streamed Indian Track

Arijit Singh Song Scripts History, Beats ‘Kesariya’ To Become Spotify’s Most-Streamed Indian Track

Agar Tum Saath Ho has officially overtaken Kesariya to become Spotify’s most-streamed Indian song, proving the timeless popularity of Arijit Singh’s music.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 22 May 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
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  • Singh's Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage also a record holder.

Arijit Singh is widely known for delivering some of Bollywood’s biggest musical hits. One thing about his songs is that they never really fade with time. Even years after release, his tracks continue to dominate playlists, concerts and streaming charts, proving just how deeply audiences connect with his music.

For the longest time, Kesariya from Brahmastra held the record for being the most-streamed Indian song on Spotify. The romantic track crossed more than 700 million streams and became one of the biggest musical successes in Indian streaming history. The song also remains one of the most-loved tracks performed by Arijit Singh during his concerts.

‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ Creates Spotify History

However, the record has now officially changed hands. Arijit Singh and Alka Yagnik’s emotional track Agar Tum Saath Ho has now overtaken “Kesariya” to become the most-streamed Indian song of all time on Spotify.

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Originally released in 2015 as part of Tamasha, the song continues to remain one of Bollywood’s most iconic heartbreak tracks even after almost a decade. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone on screen, the song is remembered for its emotional lyrics, soulful composition and powerful vocals.

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Fans Continue To Connect With Song

Despite the rise of newer Bollywood chartbusters over the years, “Agar Tum Saath Ho” has maintained a massive fan following across generations. Social media users often call it one of the most emotional Bollywood songs ever made, while many fans continue to use the song in reels, edits and covers online.

Interestingly, another Arijit Singh track, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from Kabir Singh, also holds a major Spotify India record for being the longest-charting song on the platform’s Top Songs list.

About Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh began his career after participating in the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He rose to fame with songs like Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 and eventually became one of Bollywood’s most successful playback singers. Known for his soulful voice and emotional singing style, Arijit continues to remain among the most-streamed Indian artists globally.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What other Spotify India record does an Arijit Singh song hold?

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from Kabir Singh holds the record for the longest-charting song on Spotify India's Top Songs list.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
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Arijit Singh Kesariya Arijit Singh Songs Agar Tum Saath Ho
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