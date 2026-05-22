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HomeEntertainmentNora, Rema, Tyla And More Stars To Perform At FIFA 2026 Opening Ceremony

Nora, Rema, Tyla And More Stars To Perform At FIFA 2026 Opening Ceremony

Nora Fatehi, Lisa and Katy Perry are among those set to blend football and entertainment at the opening ceremonies of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 22 May 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 2026 FIFA World Cup features unprecedented three opening ceremonies.
  • US, Mexico, and Canada will jointly host the tournament.
  • Global music stars like Katy Perry, J Balvin to perform.
  • Ceremonies blend football, music, and culture across nations.

While sporting events are celebrated and appreciated across the world for the passion, emotions and competition they bring, one thing that never fades is fandom. And when fans are already in for a treat with football’s biggest tournament, there has to be something even more exciting to make the experience unforgettable. This time, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to bring together not just football fever, but also some of the biggest music and entertainment stars from around the world.

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, there will be three separate opening ceremonies across the host nations - the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Where Is FIFA World Cup 2026 Happening?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament officially begins on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City before moving to Canada and the United States for the remaining opening celebrations.

Global Celebrities Set To Perform

FIFA has already confirmed a star-studded line-up for the ceremonies. The United States opening ceremony in Los Angeles will feature performances by global stars including Katy Perry, Future, Lisa from BLACKPINK, Anitta, Rema and Tyla.

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Meanwhile, the Mexico City opening ceremony will celebrate Latin music and culture with artists like J Balvin, Maná, Belinda, Alejandro Fernández and Los Ángeles Azules.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Mohanlal Turns Emotional During 'Drishyam 3' Screening, Thanks Fans For Their Love

Canada’s ceremony in Toronto will include performances by Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara and Nora Fatehi among others.

FIFA Bringing Football, Entertainment Together

According to FIFA, the ceremonies are being designed as one connected celebration across all three countries, blending football, music and culture together on a massive global stage. Italian production company Balich Wonder Studio has been selected to produce the ceremonies.

With football fans and music lovers equally excited, the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies are already shaping up to be one of the biggest entertainment moments in sports history

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the 2026 FIFA World Cup be held?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

When does the 2026 FIFA World Cup officially begin?

The tournament officially begins on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City.

Will there be multiple opening ceremonies for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Yes, for the first time in FIFA World Cup history, there will be three separate opening ceremonies across the host nations: the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Which global celebrities are performing at the opening ceremonies?

Performers include Katy Perry, Future, Lisa from BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Maná, Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, and many more across the three host countries.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Katy Perry FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA Opening Ceremony Tyla
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