Nora, Rema, Tyla And More Stars To Perform At FIFA 2026 Opening Ceremony

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 2026 FIFA World Cup features unprecedented three opening ceremonies.

US, Mexico, and Canada will jointly host the tournament.

Global music stars like Katy Perry, J Balvin to perform.

Ceremonies blend football, music, and culture across nations.

While sporting events are celebrated and appreciated across the world for the passion, emotions and competition they bring, one thing that never fades is fandom. And when fans are already in for a treat with football’s biggest tournament, there has to be something even more exciting to make the experience unforgettable. This time, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to bring together not just football fever, but also some of the biggest music and entertainment stars from around the world.

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, there will be three separate opening ceremonies across the host nations - the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Where Is FIFA World Cup 2026 Happening?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament officially begins on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City before moving to Canada and the United States for the remaining opening celebrations.

Global Celebrities Set To Perform

FIFA has already confirmed a star-studded line-up for the ceremonies. The United States opening ceremony in Los Angeles will feature performances by global stars including Katy Perry, Future, Lisa from BLACKPINK, Anitta, Rema and Tyla.

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Meanwhile, the Mexico City opening ceremony will celebrate Latin music and culture with artists like J Balvin, Maná, Belinda, Alejandro Fernández and Los Ángeles Azules.

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Canada’s ceremony in Toronto will include performances by Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara and Nora Fatehi among others.

FIFA Bringing Football, Entertainment Together

According to FIFA, the ceremonies are being designed as one connected celebration across all three countries, blending football, music and culture together on a massive global stage. Italian production company Balich Wonder Studio has been selected to produce the ceremonies.

With football fans and music lovers equally excited, the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies are already shaping up to be one of the biggest entertainment moments in sports history