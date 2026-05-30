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HomeCitiesFive-Storey Building Collapses In South Delhi's Mehrauli, Several Feared Trapped

Five-Storey Building Collapses In South Delhi's Mehrauli, Several Feared Trapped

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 30 May 2026 09:05 PM (IST)

A five-storey building collapsed in the Saidulajab area of South Delhi's Mehrauli on Saturday evening, triggering a major rescue operation. Several people are feared trapped under the debris, according to initial reports.

The Delhi Fire Service received information about the collapse at around 7:44 pm and rushed multiple teams to the spot. Firefighters and other emergency personnel are carrying out search and rescue operations to locate those who may be buried beneath the rubble.

Officials said details regarding casualties or the exact number of people trapped are yet to be confirmed. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 09:05 PM (IST)
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Five-Storey Building Collapses In South Delhi's Mehrauli, Several Feared Trapped
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Five-Storey Building Collapses In South Delhi's Mehrauli, Several Feared Trapped
Five-Storey Building Collapses In South Delhi's Mehrauli, Several Feared Trapped
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